Doctors May Have Found Cause Of Those Mysterious Symptoms In U.S. Diplomats: Microwave Weapons

Some researchers were at first skeptical that the wave of illnesses in U.S. diplomats wasn't psychosomatic. "Everyone now agrees there’s something there," said Douglas H. Smith, the author of a new study looking at the cause of the symptoms.

The New York Times: Microwave Weapons Are Prime Suspect In Ills Of U.S. Embassy Workers

During the Cold War, Washington feared that Moscow was seeking to turn microwave radiation into covert weapons of mind control. More recently, the American military itself sought to develop microwave arms that could invisibly beam painfully loud booms and even spoken words into people’s heads. The aims were to disable attackers and wage psychological warfare. (Broad, 9/1)

In other international health news —

The New York Times: Ebola Attacked Congo Again. But Now Congo Seems To Be Winning

The month-old Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo, which emerged unexpectedly in a dangerous region and quickly soared to over 100 cases, now appears to be fading. Only a handful of new cases appear each week, and the region's two treatment centers, full until recently, now have fewer than 30 patients in their 78 beds. (McNeil, 9/2)

