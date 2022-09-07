Doctors Step Up Lobbying Against Looming Medicare Payment Cuts
As they've successfully done the past two years, doctor groups like the American Medical Association and Surgical Care Coalition are pressing lawmakers to allocate additional Medicare funds to avoid payment cuts scheduled to go into effect in January.
Roll Call:
Doctors Lobby Congress For Medicare Payment Bump, Again
Doctors are again ramping up what has become a perennial lobbying campaign to urge Congress to increase Medicare payments in order to offset cuts scheduled to go into effect Jan. 1. (Hellmann, 9/7)
In other Medicare news —
Modern Healthcare:
Medicare Plans Must Update Materials To Comply With New Law
Medicare prescription drug plan sponsors need to make their enrollee materials compliant with the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act before the next sign-up period, according to a notice the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services issued Tuesday. (Goldman, 9/6)
Stat:
Pharma Donations To Charities May Violate 'Spirit' Of Anti-Kickback Laws
There is a federal law that prohibits drug companies from directly covering out-of-pocket spending by Medicare beneficiaries. But these companies are allowed to donate to independent charities that provide assistance to patients — and they can earmark donations for a condition treated by their drugs. (Silverman, 9/6)
In Medicaid news —
KUNR Public Radio:
Report Finds Gaps In Medicaid Information Accessibility For Non-English Speakers
In Nevada, 30% of households primarily speak a non-English language, with Spanish being the most common, but the state’s Medicaid call center only offers menu options in English. Montana’s is English-only, too. (Roedel, 9/6)
Wyoming Public Radio:
Medicaid Rate Hike Could Save Greybull Nursing Home
Nursing homes are struggling financially, which has led to many closing nationally. A Greybull care center is considering closing as well. But it may have found a temporary bandage. (Kudelska, 9/6)