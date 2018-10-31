DOJ Expands Probe Of Asbestos Trust Funds That Have Paid Out Billions, Citing Claims Of Fraud

But the plaintiffs' lawyers and asbestos victims’ advocates said the administration is siding with business and there is little proof of widespread fraud. Other public health news focuses on dengue fever; texting 911; heart attacks and cold weather; healthy meals; ketamine and more.

The Associated Press: US Steps Up Scrutiny Of Funds For Asbestos Exposure Victims

The Trump administration has stepped up scrutiny of asbestos trust funds, concerned that the pots of money intended to help people exposed to the hazardous substance are being depleted by fraudulent claims, harming victims, businesses and the government. The Justice Department in the last two months has demanded trust documents as part of a civil investigation, opposed the creation of another trust it said lacked sufficient safeguards, and argued against the appointment of a lawyer it said was too conflicted to represent victims. (Tucker, 10/31)

Stat: FDA Says It Will Consider Approval Of First Dengue Vaccine, Despite Controversy

The Food and Drug Administration has agreed to consider Sanofi Pasteur’s application for Dengvaxia, the world’s first licensed vaccine that protects against dengue but one that brings with it considerable controversy and concern. The company announced Tuesday that it has received notice the regulatory agency will give the vaccine’s file a priority review, which means a decision must be rendered within six months. (Branswell, 10/30)

The Associated Press: Why Is It So Hard To Text 911?

People can livestream their every move on Facebook and chatter endlessly in group chats. But in most parts of the U.S., they still can’t reach 911 by texting — an especially important service during mass shootings and other catastrophes when a phone call could place someone in danger. Although text-to-911 service is slowly expanding, the emphasis there is on “slow.” Limited funds, piecemeal adoption and outdated call-center technology have all helped stymie growth. (Anderson, 10/31)

The Washington Post: Weather Data Show Cold Temperatures Raise Risk Of Heart Attacks, Report Suggests

Heart attacks occur more often when temperatures plummet, a large new study suggests. Based on 16 years of medical and weather data, researchers linked an increased incidence of heart attacks to lower air temperatures, lower atmospheric pressure, higher wind velocity and shorter durations of sunshine, according to the report in JAMA Cardiology. (Carroll, 10/30)

The Associated Press: Gum, Bottled Water, Pizza Bagels Want To Be Called 'Healthy'

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is revamping its definition of healthy to reflect our changing understanding of nutrition science. The push is fueling debate about eating habits and what the new standard should say. Frozen food-makers are seeking special rules for “mini meals,” citing little pizza bagels and dumplings as examples that might qualify. Chewing gum and bottled water companies say they should no longer be shut out from using the term just because their products don’t provide nutrients. Advocacy groups and health professionals are also weighing in, raising concerns about ingredients like sugar. (Choi, 10/30)

The Associated Press: High Hopes & Hype For Experimental Depression Drug Ketamine

It was launched decades ago as an anesthetic for animals and people, became a potent battlefield pain reliever in Vietnam and morphed into the trippy club drug Special K. Now the chameleon drug ketamine is finding new life as an unapproved treatment for depression and suicidal behavior. Clinics have opened around the United States promising instant relief with their “unique” doses of ketamine in IVs, sprays or pills. And desperate patients are shelling out thousands of dollars for treatment often not covered by health insurance, with scant evidence on long-term benefits and risks. (Tanner, 10/31)

The New York Times: How Emotions Can Affect The Heart

A century ago, the scientist Karl Pearson was studying cemetery headstones when he noticed something peculiar: Husbands and wives often died within a year of one another. Though not widely appreciated at the time, studies now show that stress and despair can significantly influence health, especially that of the heart. One of the most striking examples is a condition known as Takotsubo cardiomyopathy, or broken-heart syndrome, in which the death of a spouse, financial worries or some other emotional event severely weakens the heart, causing symptoms that mimic a heart attack. (O'Connor, 10/30)

