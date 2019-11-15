‘Dramatic’ Drop In Arrests Of Migrant Families, Children Along Border; Officials Cite Aid From Mexican Police, ‘Consequences’ As Reasons

Migrant apprehensions were down for a fifth consecutive month in October, a 31 percent decrease from October 2018 and a 73 percent drop from the year’s high in May, the U.S. Border Patrol reported. Single adult migrants comprised the bulk of those apprehended. News on the border crisis is on federally funded shelter programs and coercive DNA testing, as well.

CBS News: Border Apprehensions Down: Officials Say 'Consequences' Causing Major Drop In Number Of Migrant Families And Kids At Border

For the first time in more than a year, the U.S. is apprehending fewer migrant children and families than adults along the southern border, a major demographic shift that Trump administration officials attribute to "consequences" they are applying to deter U.S.-bound migrants. U.S. border officials in October apprehended more than 35,000 migrants — including nearly 10,000 families and 3,000 unaccompanied migrant children — along the U.S.-Mexico border, marking the fifth consecutive monthly decline in arrests there, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials said Thursday. (Montoya-Galvez, 11/14)

FOX6Now.Com: Migrant Arrests Down For 5th Consecutive Month; Officials Credit MPP Program And Mexican Army

Fewer Central American families and unaccompanied minors are making it across the U.S.-Mexico border, something that Border Patrol officials attribute to Mexico deploying soldiers to stop migrants at the Guatemala border and to word filtering down in Central America that migrants no longer are being allowed to stay in the United States while their case plays out in federal immigration court. (11/14)

PBS NewsHour/The Associated Press: Inside A Shelter Holding Detained Migrant Kids

Under President Donald Trump, the mass detention of migrant children has climbed to record numbers. Tonight, a joint investigation from FRONTLINE and The Associated Press called Kids Caught in the Crackdown examines the growing network of federally-funded shelter programs — and the lasting impact on children held in U.S. government custody. “We know from the American Academy of Pediatrics that there’s no amount of time that it’s safe for children to be detained,” Neha Desai, an attorney who helps monitor the conditions for migrant kids inside detention facilities, says in the above excerpt. “We know definitively that detention harms children; that every single day they’re there, those impacts compound.” (Taddonio, 11/12)

Vice: Privacy Rights Group Sues DHS Over ‘Coercive’ DNA Tests At The Border

Privacy advocates are suing the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to get answers about how the agency is using new technology to collect DNA from migrant families at the border. In its lawsuit, the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) asked for information about how DHS has deployed its Rapid DNA technology, including "the number of individuals whose DNA had been collected, the accuracy of DNA matches, and the exact gene processing used to identify parent-child relationships." (Ongweso, 11/14)

