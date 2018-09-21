Since last year's hurricane, The National Science Foundation has funded a small set of water studies, finding possible lead contamination significant enough to warrant further investigation. News on water safety comes out of Detroit, also.

NPR: Puerto Ricans Fear Contaminants In Their Tap Water

Carmen Lugo has lived in Puerto Rico her whole life, and her whole life she has feared the water that comes out of her tap. "When I was a child, we used filters," she says, leaning on the doorjamb with her 11-year-old in front of her and two teenage sons sleepy-eyed behind her on a morning in July." The water here," she says, pausing as she purses her lips in a tight smile. She chooses her words carefully. "We want to be in good health," she finally says. "My husband, he buys water from the Supermax," referring to a local grocery store. (Hersher, 9/20)