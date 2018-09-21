Drinking Water Contamination Another Big Worry In Puerto Rico As Testing For Lead, Bacteria Ranks Lowest In U.S.
Since last year's hurricane, The National Science Foundation has funded a small set of water studies, finding possible lead contamination significant enough to warrant further investigation. News on water safety comes out of Detroit, also.
NPR:
Puerto Ricans Fear Contaminants In Their Tap Water
Carmen Lugo has lived in Puerto Rico her whole life, and her whole life she has feared the water that comes out of her tap. "When I was a child, we used filters," she says, leaning on the doorjamb with her 11-year-old in front of her and two teenage sons sleepy-eyed behind her on a morning in July." The water here," she says, pausing as she purses her lips in a tight smile. She chooses her words carefully. "We want to be in good health," she finally says. "My husband, he buys water from the Supermax," referring to a local grocery store. (Hersher, 9/20)
The Associated Press:
Unsafe Lead, Copper Levels In Water At Half Detroit Schools
Unsafe levels of lead or copper have been found in drinking water fountains and other fixtures at more than half of Detroit Public Schools Community District buildings. Tests show elevated levels in 57 schools. The 106-school district relies on federal protocols to determine water safety. Results are pending for 17 more. (9/20)