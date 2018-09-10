Drug Patent For Opioid Use Disorder Granted To Member Of Family That Owns Maker Of OxyContin

With more than a thousand lawsuits against Purdue for allegedly misleading the public about the dangerous addictive properties of the painkiller, critics question Richard Sackler's right to benefit from a drug to treat the disorder. Media outlets also report on safe injection site studies, recovery help for moms and babies; spikes in fentanyl-related deaths; training for dispensing naloxone, treatment in jails, and more.

Stat: Richard Sackler, Member Of Clan Behind OxyContin, Has Patent For Opioid Treatment

A member of the family that owns Purdue Pharma — which is being sued by more than 1,000 jurisdictions for its alleged role in seeding the opioid crisis with its pain medication OxyContin — has been awarded a patent for a treatment for opioid use disorder. (Joseph, 9/7)

NPR: In The Debate Over Safe Injection Sites, What Does The Science Say?

As drug-related deaths rise to record numbers, at least a dozen U.S. cities are considering opening supervised injection sites, where people can use illicit drugs with trained staff present, ready to respond in case of an overdose. The future of such proposals in the U.S. is uncertain. A California bill that would greenlight a pilot injection site in San Francisco awaits the governor's signature, but a representative of the Justice Department vowed to crack down on any such site in recent public statements. (Gordon, 9/7)

Columbus Dispatch: Center Helps Moms And Babies On Path To Recovery From Opioid Dependence

The new infant recovery center in suburban Dayton — one of just two such centers nationwide — provides a quiet, homelike setting and private rooms for babies being treated for withdrawal. At the same time, Brigid’s Path offers guidance and support for their families, who participate in the care. (Price, 9/9)

Columbus Dispatch: Authorities Blame Increase In Fatal Overdoses In Franklin County On Fentanyl Mix

Authorities are blaming a recent spike in overdose deaths in Franklin County on the powerful prescription painkiller fentanyl, which they say is increasingly mixed with other illegal drugs such as cocaine and marijuana. Tests to determine which drugs contributed to a fatal overdose can take months, but a preliminary examination points to fentanyl, Franklin County Coroner Anahi Ortiz said Friday. (Cooley, 9/7)

Pioneer Press: State Offering Public Training On Use Of Opioid Antidote Naloxone

Minnesota’s Department of Human Services is offering training for anyone wanting to use the overdose reversal drug naloxone and is also making an effort to allow easier access to the medication called buprenorphine that is highly effective in helping people get off and stay off opioids. Department Commissioner Emily Piper said the opioid crisis continues to take a heavy toll in the state. (9/8)

NH Times Union: Rehabilitation Plus Rehab? Dispensing Drugs To Treat Inmate Addictions Under Scrutiny

At a time when the U.S. government is trying to deal with a nationwide opioid epidemic, many jails across the country are only now rolling out medicines to help inmates overcome addiction. And most of those jails dispense only one of the drugs currently available. Nearly one in five jail and prison inmates regularly used heroin or opioids before being incarcerated, making jails a logical entry point for intervention, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. (9/7)

Columbus Dispatch: Ohio National Guard Helps Authorities Behind Scenes With Drug Enforcement, Prevention

Staff Sgt. Alicia Stayonovich helps catch drug dealers. ...It isn’t the guys on the street corner selling dope that she targets through her job with the Ohio Air National Guard, but the ones smuggling or distributing perhaps millions of dollars worth of drugs at a time. (Zachariah, 9/9)

WBUR: Ibogaine: One Man's Journey To Mexico For Psychedelic Addiction Treatment

Ibogaine is a substance from the iboga plant that's primarily found in Africa. It's believed to be used in coming-of-age ceremonies by the Bwiti religion. For decades people have reported it eliminates withdrawal symptoms and cravings associated with various drugs. (Becker, 9/10)

California Healthline: As Treatable As Diabetes? Lawmakers Push New Ways To Stem Opioid Addiction

Theresa Andrews’ 21-year-old daughter, Olivia, is hooked on heroin — and struggling to get medication to help kick her addiction has only added to the “hell,” Andrews said. A few years ago, the San Diego mother called dozens of doctors before finding one who would prescribe her daughter buprenorphine, a widely used medication that quells heroin cravings. (Bartolone, 9/7)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription