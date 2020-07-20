Drugmaker Touts Trial Results Of Potential Coronavirus Treatment
British pharmaceutical company Synairgen says its nebulizer treatment produced a 79% lower risk of COVID-19 patients developing a severe form of the disease than those given a placebo in initial trials. Other drug trial news related to hydroxychloroquine is also reported.
CNBC:
Synairgen Says Small Coronavirus Treatment Trial Could Signal 'Major Breakthrough'
British pharmaceutical company Synairgen has claimed that its new respiratory coronavirus treatment has reduced the number of hospitalized Covid-19 patients needing intensive care in a clinical trial. The company said its nebulizer treatment produced a 79% lower risk of patients developing severe disease than those given a placebo in initial trials, and patients that received the treatment “were more than twice as likely to recover (defined as ‘no limitation of activities’ or ‘no clinical or virological evidence of infection’) over the course of the treatment period compared to those receiving placebo,” Synairgen claimed. (Smith, 7/20)
Reuters:
Synairgen Shares Soar As Drug Shows Lower Risk Of Severe COVID-19 Cases
The company said that no deaths were reported in patients treated with SNG001, while three people died after being randomised to placebo. The measure of breathlessness was also markedly reduced in patients who received the drug, Synairgen added. (7/20)
Yahoo:
What Is The Coronavirus Treatment Being Hailed A ‘Breakthrough’?
An experimental coronavirus treatment has been hailed a “breakthrough” in the fight against the outbreak. Southampton-based biotech firm Synairgen tested the inhaled protein interferon beta on 101 patients across nine UK hospitals. Preliminary results reveal those given the treatment were 79% less likely to develop particularly severe disease, like requiring ventilation, than the patients on placebo. (Thompson, 7/20)
CIDRAP:
Trial Data Support Dexamethasone, But Not Hydroxychloroquine, For COVID-19
Data from a large randomized controlled trial in the United Kingdom showing a benefit from use of the steroid dexamethasone in hospitalized COVID-19 patients was released today in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM), while two more studies show no benefit for the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine. (7/17)