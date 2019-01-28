During 2017-18, An American Student’s Likelihood Of Dying In A School Shooting Was One In 2 Million

That was the highest by far in the entire period studied between 1994 and 2018, CDC researchers found in a new analysis. Though mass school shootings command the nation’s rapt attention, their numbers and their toll are dwarfed by the daily drumbeat of one-on-one violence taking place in and around the nation’s schools.

Los Angeles Times: School Homicides Have Become More Common And More Deadly, CDC Data Show

A new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirms what too many students across the country already know: The incidence of mass homicides on school campuses has risen steeply in recent years, as has their toll. Between 1994 and 2018, there were 38 school rampages that resulted in multiple fatalities. Five of those occurred during the 2017-2018 academic year, which ended in June, and three others were in the 2016-2017 school year, according to a study in Friday’s edition of the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. (Healy, 1/25)

In related news —

CNN: Handguns Are More Popular In US Homes, With Deadly Consequences For Children, Study Says

Fewer Americans are likely to own a gun now than 40 years ago, but those who do are more likely to own handguns over rifles or shotguns. As the proportion of those with handguns has increased, so has the number of children under the age of 5 who are dying from firearm injuries, according to a new study. (Bracho-Sanchez, 1/28)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription