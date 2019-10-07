During 20th Century, Doctors Were The Quintessential Republican. But That’s Starting To Change.

Doctors are a politically powerful group, and they once were firmly in the Republican camp. But with social changes--such as more women being accepted into medical school--comes a political shift leftward. In other elections news: officials say the Trump administration would delay changes to health law until after elections if the court overturns it and Republicans are getting behind mental health platforms.

The Wall Street Journal: Doctors, Once GOP Stalwarts, Now More Likely To Be Democrats

Doctors used to be America’s quintessential Republicans. During the 20th century, most were high-earning men who owned their own practices. They liked Republicans’ support for curbing medical malpractice lawsuits and limiting government’s role in health care. When Democrats proposed creating Medicare in the 1960s, the American Medical Association, the largest physician group then and now, opposed the idea with a campaign starring then-actor Ronald Reagan. In the decades that followed, medical schools started accepting greater numbers of women, who are more likely to be Democrats (women today account for nearly half of U.S. medical students). (Adamy and Overberg, 10/6)

The Washington Post: Trump Administration Plans To Delay Any Changes If The ACA Loses In Court

The Trump administration, with no viable plan for replacing critical health benefits for millions of Americans, plans to seek a stay if a federal appeals court invalidates all or part of the Affordable Care Act in the coming weeks — and may try to delay a potential Supreme Court hearing on the matter until after the 2020 presidential election, according to current and former administration officials. Senior administration officials say they have some ideas for replacing parts of the 2010 health-care law, “principles” crafted in part by Centers for Medicare and Medicaid administrator Seema Verma. (Cunningham and Abutaleb, 10/6)

The Washington Post: Republicans Make Mental Health A Platform Issue As Trump Calls For More Institutions

Wisconsin state Rep. Paul Tittl always thought mental illness was something that afflicted other families. But one year, the Republican lawmaker got what he called a triple “smack dab, slap in the face.” In 2013, the maid of honor in Tittl’s wedding committed suicide. Then his cousin committed suicide. Another relative was institutionalized with a serious mental illness that year. Now Tittl has joined the ranks of Republican lawmakers nationwide pushing to expand mental health treatment, a remarkable turnaround for a party that a few years ago was staking its reputation on cutting taxes and starving government budgets. (Craig, 10/6)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription