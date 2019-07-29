E-Cig Dangers: Doctors Suspect Vaping Sent Wis. Teens To Hospital With Seriously Damaged Lungs; WHO Warns About False Safety Claims

All the teen patients had recently started vaping and tested negative for infectious disease. Some have needed assistance in order to breathe. Scans and X-rays showed inflammation or swelling throughout both lungs. Any long-term effects are not known, doctors said. In other news on e-cigarettes, WHO claims the product isn't helping fight cancer.

CNN: 8 Wisconsin Teens Hospitalized With Damaged Lungs: Is Vaping The Cause?

Eight teens were hospitalized in July with seriously damaged lungs in Wisconsin, the state Department of Health Services reported Thursday. "We suspect that these injuries were caused by vaping," said Dr. Michael Gutzeit, chief medical officer at Children's Hospital of Wisconsin where the teens were admitted, at a press conference. Their symptoms, including cough, shortness of breath, and fatigue, worsened over days or weeks before the patients arrived at Children's Hospital. (Scutti, 7/26)

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Vape-Related Lung Injuries Reported In 6 More Wisconsin Cases

Health officials in Wisconsin said Friday they received six more reports of teens and young adults with lung damage that doctors suspect may be tied to vaping. The reports are being investigated and have not been confirmed, said Jennifer Miller, spokeswoman for the state Department of Health Services. (Rutledge and Spicuzza, 7/26)

Reuters: WHO Says E-Cigarettes,' Smoke-Free' Products Do Not Help Reduce Cancer

Electronic cigarettes and heated tobacco products are not helping fight cancer, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday, urging smokers and governments not to trust claims from cigarette firms about their latest products. The seventh "WHO report on the global tobacco epidemic" said blocking the industry's interference was critical to cutting the harm from tobacco use. (7/26)

