E. Coli Outbreak Spreads To New York, Kentucky
The outbreak may be linked to Wendy's and initially was a Midwest problem. At least 97 people have been sickened. Separately, E. coli has been detected in the Baltimore water supply, and arsenic has been found in the water at a public housing complex in New York City.
NPR:
An E. Coli Outbreak Possibly Linked To Wendy's Expands To New York And Kentucky
An E. coli outbreak that was first detected largely in the Midwest is growing, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says. There are now reported illnesses in New York and Kentucky in addition to those previously recorded in Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania. (Hernandez, 9/4)
In news about contaminated water —
AP:
E. Coli Bacteria Found In Baltimore Drinking Water Samples
Baltimore officials are encouraging residents to boil water used for drinking or cooking after E. coli bacteria was detected in some samples of the water supply in parts of West Baltimore. The city Department of Public Works issued a series of tweets Monday informing residents that the bacteria, which is often spread during contact with feces, had been found in portions of the city’s ninth council district, which includes the Sandtown-Winchester and Harlem Park neighborhoods. (9/5)
Bloomberg:
Arsenic Found In NYC Public Housing Water
Residents of a New York City public housing complex should avoid drinking or cooking with water from their taps after initial samples revealed unsafe levels of arsenic, Mayor Eric Adams’ office said. (Cavaliere, 9/3)
Politico:
City Of Jackson ‘Will Be In An Emergency Even After Water Is Restored,’ Mayor Says
Workers on the front lines of the water crisis in Jackson, Miss., are “optimistic,” but “we are still in an emergency” that won’t end soon, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week.” ... A growing majority of residents had water pressure as of Sunday, but were still under a boil-water notice, the mayor said, saying workers are “optimistic about the progress that has been taking place.” While drinkable water approved by the health department is “days, not weeks, away,” the mayor said, “an equitable water treatment facility is a much longer road ahead.” (Olander, 9/4)
In news about brain-eating amoebas and Salmonella —
WMFE:
AdventHealth Develops A Quick Diagnostic Test For Brain-Eating Amoebas
Researchers at AdventHealth Central Florida have developed a test that can detect brain-eating amoebas in a patient’s body in about five hours. (Prieur, 9/2)
CIDRAP:
Online Retailer A Source Of Turtles In Salmonella Outbreak, CDC Says
In an update yesterday on a Salmonella Stanley outbreak tied to small turtles, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said investigators have identified an online retailer as a source of the illnesses. Five patients reported buying turtles from myturtlestore.com before they got sick. (9/1)