A look at a wide-range of abortion legislation that's moving in the states, from Mississippi to California.

The Associated Press: Abortion Is A Focus Of Early Action In Legislative Sessions

Republicans who control a majority of the nation’s statehouses are considering a wide range of abortion legislation that could test the government’s legal ability to restrict a woman’s right to terminate pregnancy. The Mississippi House passed a bill Friday that would make the state the only one to ban all abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. In Missouri, lawmakers heard testimony earlier in the week on a bill that would ban abortions after 20 weeks. (Foley, 2/3)

The Associated Press: State Legislative Action So Far This Year On Abortion Policy

Abortion policy has been a hot topic in state legislative sessions that began or resumed last month. A look at some of the actions. (2/3)

The Associated Press: Mississippi Pushes Abortion Ban At 15 Weeks, Earliest In US

Mississippi lawmakers pushed ahead Friday with a bill to ban most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, which would be the earliest ban nationwide and create a possible court challenge. Mississippi already bans most abortions after 20 weeks. It's tied with North Carolina for the nation's earliest ban. (Amy, 2/2)

Politico: California Billboards Aim To Discredit 'Abortion Reversal'

A campaign to challenge so-called crisis pregnancy clinics that promote “abortion reversal” will appear Monday on billboards throughout the San Francisco Bay Area — not your typical place for battles over reproductive rights. Abortion controversies more often emanate from states like Texas. But liberal California has found itself on the front lines recently. The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments next month in a free-speech challenge from anti-abortion groups to a state law requiring providers to post information about state-funded abortion services. And California's state nursing board invited controversy recently, reversing itself and allowing continuing education credits on the unproven reversal process. (Colliver, 2/4)

Concord (N.H.) Monitor: Capital Beat: When It Comes To Contraceptives, Battle Lines Aren’t So Clear

Last year, the Legislature approved the creation of a commission to study an idea to empower pharmacists with the ability to prescribe oral contraceptives without a doctor’s visit. The group, representing obstetricians, nurse practitioners and health care officials, unanimously voted in favor of the idea. A bill was proposed, drafted and sent to the House Health and Human Services committee. The effort had momentum. But it stalled late last month, when the committee recommended it be killed, 13-8. But it was committee Democrats, led by Rep. Mindi Messmer, D-Rye, that led the charge. (DeWitt, 2/4)

Meanwhile, HHS is being sued —

The Hill: Groups Sue HHS For Docs On Blocking Abortions By Undocumented Teens

Watchdog groups are suing the Department of Health and Human Services for information related to the agency's blocking of undocumented minors from obtaining abortions. Campaign for Accountability and Equity Forward, represented by American Oversight, filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia Thursday, arguing that HHS failed to comply with an information request in a timely manner. (Hellmann, 2/2)

CQ: Watchdog Groups Prepare Lawsuits Against HHS Over Abortion

The lawsuits by Equity Forward and Campaign for Accountability come on the heels of a recent report that ORR Director Scott Lloyd allegedly discussed having an undocumented pregnant minor in the agency's care undergo an abortion “reversal” — an experimental procedure not sanctioned by the medical community. “HHS regularly tries to shield its most controversial actions from view, but the law allows Americans to learn what our government is doing in our name,” said American Oversight executive director Austin Evers. (Raman, 2/2)

