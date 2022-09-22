Eating Kale Makes Babies Scowl In Utero, Study Finds

A surprising study reported at NBC News shows how food eaten during pregnancy makes fetuses respond to flavors: carrots lead to smiles, but kale doesn't. A separate report at USA Today covers a study suggesting that snacking on apples is better for mental health than potato chips.

NBC News: Babies Smile Over Carrots And Scowl Over Kale Inside The Womb

Fetuses in the womb scowled after their mothers ate kale but smiled after they ate carrots, according to a new study of around 100 pregnant women and their fetuses in England. The study offers a rare look at how fetuses respond to flavors in real time. (Bendix, 9/22)

USA Today: Apples Surpass Potato Chips As Better Snacks For Mental Health: Study

Frequently snacking on fruits can make you feel better, while tasty but less healthy snacks such as potato chips may lead to psychological harm and memory problems, new research suggests. Researchers from Aston University in Birmingham, England, published the findings in the British Journal of Nutrition this past spring. (Martin, 9/21)

NBC News: What Happens When You Don't Get Enough Sleep? Blood Samples Show Heart Risks

An analysis of blood samples from 14 healthy volunteers who agreed to have their sleep shortened by 1½ hours each night for six weeks revealed long-term changes in the way these stem cells behaved, leading to a proliferation of the white blood cells that can spark inflammation, according to the report published Wednesday in the Journal of Experimental Medicine. (Carroll, 9/21)

The Washington Post: How To Take A Pill: Our Posture Affects How We Digest Pills, Study Says

The next time you take a pain reliever for that headache, you may want to consider your posture. Researchers at Johns Hopkins University have found whether you’re standing upright or leaning, as well as which side you’re leaning to, could affect how fast the contents of a pill are absorbed into your body. The bottom line: leaning to your right side after swallowing a pill could speed absorption by about 13 minutes, compared to staying upright. Leaning to the left would be a mistake — it could slow absorption by more than an hour. (Amenabar and Steckelberg, 9/21)

The Washington Post: What Is The Best Time Of Day To Exercise? Your Gender May Be A Factor

There is no wrong time to exercise, but there may be some times that are more right than others. The best time of day to exercise can depend on your gender and even whether you want to burn fat or get stronger, according to a helpful new study of men, women and exercise timing. It found that, for women, morning workouts zapped abdominal fat and improved blood pressure better than late-day training. For men, evening exercise led to greater fat burning and better blood pressure control. Evening exercise also amplified the benefits of strength training, but more so for women. (Reynolds, 9/21)

Also —

Bloomberg: Kids Born After A Natural Disaster More Likely To Have Anxiety, Depression, Study Shows

The stress of a natural disaster during pregnancy may substantially increase the risk of childhood anxiety, depression or other behavior disorders, according to a new study published Wednesday in the Journal of Child Psychology and Psychiatry. (Taylor, 9/21)

Axios: WHO: World "Off Track" In Goal To Reduce Deaths From Chronic Diseases

The World Health Organization warned in a report Wednesday that most countries are "far off track" in their efforts to reduce premature deaths from noncommunicable diseases (NCDs), such as cancer, diabetes and cardiovascular diseases. (Chen, 9/21)

