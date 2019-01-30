Emails Between Coca-Cola, CDC Ignite Concerns About Industry’s Influence In Public Health Sphere

Advocates say there needs to be greater transparency over how industry interacts with public health agencies, especially in the midst of the obesity crisis.

CNN: Coca-Cola And CDC: Paper Reveals Controversial Emails

Private emails between employees at the Coca-Cola Co. and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have been exposed in a new research paper, raising questions about just how extensive of a relationship the soda company has had with the nation's public health agency. The paper, published Tuesday in the journal The Milbank Quarterly includes excerpts from emails and suggests that current and former Coca-Cola staff tried to influence the CDC by attempting to frame the debate around whether sugar-sweetened beverages play a role in America's obesity epidemic, as well as trying to lobby decision-makers. (Howard, 1/29)

The Associated Press: Food Industry Sway Over Public Health Gets New Scrutiny

The Milbank report says such exchanges underscore the need for greater transparency and conflict-of-interest guidelines at organizations involved in public health. It says there's still relatively little known about the extent of the food industry's influence, but that there is growing understanding of such dynamics. Gary Ruskin, one of the report's authors, said the increased awareness is partly the result of "the sheer enormity of the obesity epidemic." (1/29)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription