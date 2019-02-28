Emboldened By Supreme Court Changes, Missouri Passes Sweeping Abortion Bill That Includes Ban If Roe Is Overturned

The legislation also includes a strict ban on abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, a measure that's been struck down in courts multiple times. While supporters tout the measure, critics say they're "terrified" of the draconian restrictions.

The Associated Press: Missouri House Passes Wide-Ranging Abortion Restrictions

The Missouri House on Wednesday took steps to outlaw most abortions in the state should the U.S. Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade, an effort that's part of a broader Republican push amid renewed optimism that the high court might be more open to increased restrictions, and possibly an outright ban, on the procedure. (Ballentine, 2/27)

KCUR: Missouri House Approves Sweeping Anti-Abortion Bill

Supporters of the legislation called it the “strongest pro-life bill in the country” at a time when Missouri has only one abortion provider. “I think here in Missouri, we know that life is precious. We want to give women, men, young people the choice: the choice to live,” Schroer said. Several amendments were added to the bill during Tuesday’s debate. (King, 2/27)

Meanwhile, in news on Planned Parenthood and the family planning program —

Chicago Tribune: Planned Parenthood Of Illinois Could Lose Millions Over New Rule Surrounding Abortion

Days after the Trump administration issued a rule barring many health centers from providing abortion referrals, Planned Parenthood of Illinois said that it expects to continue offering such services despite the prospect of losing millions of dollars in funding. Under the new rule, finalized by the Trump administration last week, health providers such as Planned Parenthood will no longer be allowed to directly refer patients for abortions if they accept Title X money. That funding supports family planning services and related preventative care, especially for low-income patients. (Schencker, 2/27)

Kaiser Health News: Despite 1991 Ruling, Foes Of New Family Planning Rules See Law On Their Side

State attorneys generals and women’s health advocates hoping to block in court new Trump administration rules for the federal family planning program face one major obstacle: The Supreme Court upheld very similar rules in 1991. Those rules were summarily canceled after a change in administrations. But the court is arguably more conservative than it was 28 years ago.Still, those who oppose the rules say that the ground has shifted enough to help them succeed this time. (Rovner, 2/28)

The Associated Press: Evers' Official: Ex-Planned Parenthood VP Has No Legal Say

Gov. Tony Evers' pick to lead the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Wednesday defended naming a former vice president at Planned Parenthood as a top deputy, saying she won't have any involvement in lawsuits challenging the state's abortion laws. Secretary-designee Andrea Palm was asked about the pick of Nicole Safar during a confirmation hearing before the state Senate's health committee. (Bauer, 2/27)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription