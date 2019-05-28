EPA Scientists Raised Strong Objections About Smog Decision That Came During Politically Opportune Time For GOP

The decision made by former EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt about exempting southeastern Wisconsin from federal smog regulations came at the same time as Gov. Scott Walker, a Republican, was campaigning for a third term. Hundreds of emails and internal documents released Friday show senior EPA scientists complaining that conclusions in support of the decision, which could not be supported by data, were being demanded by top Trump administration officials.

The New York Times: E.P.A. Experts Objected To ‘Misleading’ Agency Smog Decision, Emails Show

Newly released emails show that Environmental Protection Agency scientists raised strong objections to a 2018 decision by Scott Pruitt, who was head of the agency at the time, to exempt most of southeastern Wisconsin from federal limits on smog. The decision by Mr. Pruitt was notable because it came as Gov. Scott Walker, a Republican, was campaigning for a third term and trying to bring a Foxconn factory, and thousands of new manufacturing jobs, to a part of the state where pollution levels already exceeded federal limits. (Friedman, 5/24)

In other news about the administration —

Politico: Trump Administration Takes Unprecedented Step To Process Border-Crossers

The United States is for the first time sending illegal border-crossers to other cities for processing, transporting more than 3,000 each week from southern Texas and Arizona to other locations as the government struggles to deal with surging numbers of nearly 100,000 migrants a month crossing the southern border. The Trump administration is flying migrants to San Diego and Del Rio, Texas, and busing them to El Centro, Calif., and Laredo, Texas, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection official familiar with the plan. (Kumar, 5/27)

Modern Healthcare: HHS Names Jose Arrieta As Its New CIO

HHS has appointed Jose Arrieta as its new chief information officer effective May 28, a department spokesperson confirmed. As CIO, Arrieta will develop the department's information technology policies and investments, as well as oversee the department's IT systems and security activities. Arrieta's appointment fills a post that has sat empty since Beth Killoran left the role in fall 2018. Killoran, who was appointed permanent CIO at HHS in 2016, has since joined the General Services Administration as deputy CIO. (Cohen, 5/24)

Bloomberg: U.S. Reviews CBD Amid Pressure To Act Quickly

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration will hold its first public hearing Friday into how it should regulate CBD products, and it may end up limiting how much of the cannabis compound can be included in food and drinks. Cannabidiol, the formal name for CBD, is rapidly becoming a hot wellness trend following the legalization of hemp in the U.S. in December. Mainstream retailers like CVS Health Corp. already sell CBD creams, sprays and lotions but the substance hasn’t yet been approved for use in food and drinks by the FDA. Unlike its cousin THC, CBD doesn’t give users a high. Instead, it’s pitched as a natural way to fight ailments like insomnia, inflammation and anxiety. (Owram, 5/27)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription