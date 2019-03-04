Escalating Pressure On Pharma To Produce Blockbuster Drugs Leaves Obesity Market Clear Of Much Competition

Two pharma companies recently ditched efforts to develop weight loss drugs, a trend that highlights the struggles to create a treatment that would be worth the money they have to put into it.

Bloomberg: Big Pharma's Leaner Look Spells Trouble For Obesity Research

The pharma world’s newfound zeal for slimmer pipelines has brought an end to once-promising obesity medicines. Both Sanofi and Novartis have halted work on experimental weight-loss treatments, leaving rival Novo Nordisk A/S with little competition in the field. Escalating pressure to lop off lemons and focus on blockbusters-to-be in fields like cancer could slow efforts to tackle one of the world’s most pervasive health problems. Despite attempts to rein in the epidemic, obesity rates have tripled since 1975 with some 700 million sufferers at increased risk of heart disease, diabetes and cancer. The ultimate medicine to melt fat -- a potentially lucrative goal researchers have pursued for decades -- has been elusive. (Paton, 3/4)

In other nutrition and weight news —

NPR: Eating Disorders Like Bulimia And Binge-Eating Affect People Of All Races

Karla Mosley wants you to know that people with eating disorders look like her too. "I'm a woman of color and I certainly didn't know that people like me had eating disorders," she says. "I thought it was a white, rich, female, adolescent disorder." Only one of those identifiers fits Mosley who's black and binged and purged for years. But Mosley, an actor and a regular on the day time soap, The Bold and the Beautiful, is sharing her story of battling bulimia and getting her health back. (Meraji, 3/3)

The New York Times: Bigger, Saltier, Heavier: Fast Food Since 1986 In 3 Simple Charts

Fast food chains have tried for years to woo health-conscious diners by mixing lighter fare like salads and yogurt with the usual burgers, fried chicken and shakes. But as menus swelled over the past three decades with grilled chicken wraps (McDonald’s) and “fresco” burritos (Taco Bell), many options grew in size and the calories and sodium in them surged, according to new study from researchers at Boston University and Tufts. (Hsu, 3/3/)

