‘Essential Not Disposable’: Concern For Grocery Workers Ratchets Up Amid Deaths Across The Country

Grocery workers are being constantly exposed to potentially infected people, and yet not all of them have proper protections to ensure they remain safe while doing their jobs. The United Food & Commercial Workers union and Albertsons Cos. launched a national campaign to have supermarket employees designated as extended first responders, which would give them priority in testing and protective gear.

Boston Globe: As More Grocery Store Workers Die, Employees Call For Better Protection

Several dozen Boston-area grocery store workers and their supporters protested outside the Ink Block Whole Foods in the South End Tuesday, wearing face masks and holding signs such as “Essential not disposable” as they demanded employers provide gloves and masks, additional paid sick leave, and time-and-a-half hazard pay during the coronavirus pandemic. (Johnston, 4/7)

In other supply chain news —

The Washington Post: Coronavirus Toilet Paper Shortage: Why It's So Hard To Find Amid A Global Pandemic

When the history of the coronavirus pandemic is written, the vanishing of toilet paper might rank as just a footnote in an otherwise dark and frightening account. But it might be a very long, complex and even wise footnote, because toilet paper — or rather, the lack of it — turns out to reveal a great deal about who we are and how we behave in a crisis. It showed David Cohen something about the nature of humanity: As a checkout guy at a supermarket in Asheville, N.C., he saw people buying absurd amounts of toilet paper, but he also saw people reach the cashier’s counter and decide suddenly to consider those who have less. (Fisher, 4/7)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription