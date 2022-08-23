Every State Has Reported At Least One Monkeypox Case

On Monday, Wyoming became the last of all 50 stares to report a case of the disease. The Hill reports men who have sex with men are seemingly taking advice on moderating their sexual habits. Other news outlets report on the vaccine rollout and California's renaming of the disease.

ABC News: Monkeypox Now Reported In All 50 States

Monkeypox has now been detected in all 50 states, health officials revealed. Wyoming became the final state to report a case of the disease on Monday. The Wyoming Department of Health announced the case in an adult male in Laramie County, which includes the capital of Cheyenne. (Kekatos, 8/22)

The Hill: About Half Of Men Who Have Sex With Men Reduced Sexual Activity Due To Monkeypox: Survey

Roughly half of men who have sex with men have reported reducing their number of sexual partners and encounters in response to the monkeypox outbreak, according to a survey released on Monday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Forty-eight percent of the poll’s participants said they reduced their number of sexual partners, 50 percent reduced their number of one-time sexual encounters, and 49 percent reduced how much sex they had with partners they met through dating apps or sexual venues. (Choi, 8/22)

NPR: Queer Bars In New York And Elsewhere Are Playing A Role In Fighting Monkeypox

Monkeypox is spreading primarily through close physical contact, mostly during sex. So far, the CDC says, the vast majority of cases in the United States are among gay and bisexual men. Owners of queer bars, who serve this community, feel uniquely positioned to share information about the virus — without adding to rising stigma against LGBTQ people. (Petersen, 8/23)

California has changed how it is referring to the virus —

KCRA: California To Refer To Virus As Mpox And MPX, Drops Monkeypox Term

California health officials Friday confirmed they are avoiding using the term "monkeypox" and will now refer to it as "mpox" or “MPX.” ... The change comes as the World Health Organization has called for a new term for the virus to make it less stigmatizing and discriminatory. (Zavala, 8/20)

More on the monkeypox vaccine rollout —

Stat: U.S. Plan To Stretch Monkeypox Vaccine Supply Runs Into Problems

The Biden administration’s plan to stretch supplies of monkeypox vaccine by giving people fractional doses of the product is running into problems, with some local health officials saying they are unable to extract the targeted number of doses from vials. (Branswell and Gaffney, 8/23)

Roll Call: For CDC, Monkeypox Prevention Focus Remains On Vaccines

As the Biden administration scrambles to get a handle on the rapidly spreading monkeypox outbreak, its latest focus is getting vaccines to high-risk events, such as pride parades. (Cohen, 8/22)

Reuters: Analysis: Experts Question Reliance On Monkeypox Vaccine With Little Data, Short Supply

Several countries, including the United States, Britain and Spain, are stretching out the available doses, with unknown outcomes. Indeed, the Bavarian Nordic shot has not undergone clinical trials to evaluate the vaccine's ability to prevent monkeypox in humans, though initial studies suggest it will provide some protection. "The whole vaccination strategy for monkeypox is associated with a lot of uncertainties," said Dr Dimie Ogoina, a professor of medicine at Niger Delta University in Nigeria and member of the WHO's monkeypox emergency committee. (Rigby and Grover, 8/23)

BioProcess International: Bavarian Nordic Deal With GRAM For Monkeypox Vax

“Rapidly increasing the supply and safe delivery of monkeypox vaccine to Americans at the highest risk of contracting the virus is a top priority for President Biden,” said Bob Fenton, coordinator of the White House National Monkeypox Response. “This partnership between Bavarian Nordic and GRAM will significantly increase the capacity to fill and finish government-owned doses – for the first time in the US – and allow us to deliver our current and future supply more quickly to locations nationwide.” (Nelson, 8/22)

