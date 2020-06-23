Experimental Sickle-Cell Treatment So Far A Success; Psychedelics Could Help PTSD

In other health news: cancer screenings; tick populations; anorexia; and more.

NPR: Experimental CRISPR Treatment For Sickle Cell Disease Appears Effective

Like millions of other Americans, Victoria Gray has been sheltering at home with her children as the U.S. struggles through a deadly pandemic, and as protests over police violence have erupted across the country. But Gray is not like any other American. She's the first person with a genetic disorder to get treated in the United States with the revolutionary gene-editing technique called CRISPR. And as the one-year anniversary of her landmark treatment approaches, Gray has just received very good news: The billions of genetically modified cells doctors infused into her body clearly appear to be alleviating virtually all the complications of her disorder, sickle cell disease. (Stein, 6/23)

NPR: Psychiatrist Explores Benefits Of Treating PTSD With Ecstasy And Cannabis

People who have been taking antidepressants for several years sometimes hit a wall, a point when that treatment no longer seems to ease their symptoms. Psychiatrist Julie Holland says that's where psychedelic drugs could help.Holland was in charge of Bellevue Hospital's psychiatric emergency room on the weekends from 1996 until 2005, and currently has a private psychotherapy practice in Manhattan. She's a medical monitor on the MAPS studies, which involve, in part, developing psychedelics into prescription medication. Her new book, Good Chemistry, explores how she thinks psychedelic drugs, including LSD, psilocybin, MDMA and marijuana, might be used more widely in psychiatry to make treatment more efficient and effective. (Gross, 6/22)

Modern Healthcare: Physicians Urge Cancer Screening To Avoid Second Health Crisis

Healthcare leaders are concerned that delaying cancer screening and care during the pandemic could contribute to another health crisis. Many patients are putting off preventive services and screenings, such as mammographies and colonoscopies, for fear of potential exposure to COVID-19. A recent survey by the American Cancer Society found that 50% of cancer patients and survivors reported some impact to their care as a result of the pandemic. (Henderson, 6/22)

WBUR: 'Invisible Wounds': Frontline Health Workers Face Recovery Period That Could Last Months

Although the number of new coronavirus cases in Massachusetts has been steadily declining, there’s still plenty to do right now getting the unit back to normal and figuring out lessons learned. And staffers who worked long stints at the peak of the crisis are taking time to rest, Hayes says, "so they're home with their families now, and sort of recharging and refreshing, and then they'll be ready for the fall surge." (Goldberg, 6/22)

Boston Globe: Tick Populations Difficult To Predict Due To Coronavirus; Decrease In Hospital Visits Cited

Summer signals the peak of tick season, when people spray on tick repellent and don long pants to safely enjoy the warm weather in tick-friendly areas — it’s also when state health officials gather information to predict the insects’ population size. But this year, estimating the tick population will be a challenge. Even with a mild winter, which allows ticks to more easily survive into the warmer seasons, health officials have reported significantly low counts of tick exposure due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Dr. Catherine Brown, an epidemiologist for the state Department of Public Health. (Berg, 6/22)

KQED: Anorexia Patients Are Not All Super Skinny

A recent UCSF study published in the journal Pediatrics found that atypical anorexia patients are just as likely as their underweight counterparts to have a slow heart rate, menstrual dysfunction and electrolyte imbalance. They may also experience an orthostatic heart rate increase, which normally occurs when someone lying down stands up.If you're not eating enough calories to sustain your body's basic metabolic needs, it is bad for your health no matter what your starting weight. (McClurg, 6/22)

