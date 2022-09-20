Experts: Hurricane Fiona Won’t Impact US Medical Supply Chain
A report in Axios says that while Puerto Rico has been ravaged by Fiona, experts expect medical supplies from plants on the island won't be impacted like they were by 2017's Hurricane Maria. Other news includes links between air pollution and cognitive decline, PCB contamination, and more.
Axios:
Minimal Disruption To U.S. Medical Supply Chain Expected From Puerto Rico Hurricane
Puerto Rico may only be starting to take stock of the damage caused by Hurricane Fiona. But experts tell Axios indications are that medical supplies from plants there won't be disrupted the way they were when another storm ravaged the island in 2017. (Reed, 9/20)
In other environmental health news —
KHN:
Clearing Pollution Helps Clear The Fog Of Aging — And May Cut The Risk Of Dementia
During the past decade, a growing body of research has shown that air pollution harms older adults’ brains, contributing to cognitive decline and dementia. What hasn’t been clear is whether improving air quality would benefit brain health. Two studies published this year by researchers at six universities and the National Institute on Aging provide the first evidence of such benefits in an older population. (Graham, 9/20)
Bangor Daily News:
Aroostook Superintendent Waited 3 Months To Inform 2nd School Of High Lead In Water
A Limestone superintendent who allegedly waited three months to notify the community of dangerous lead levels in water faucets also waited to inform parents of students at a neighboring town’s school, where he is also the superintendent. (Lizotte, 9/19)
Marin Independent Journal:
Marin County Sues Monsanto Over PCBs
Marin County and nine Marin cities and towns are suing Monsanto and two other companies for alleged damages caused by their sale of products containing PCBs. “PCBs have left a long toxic legacy,” Marin County Counsel Brian Washington said of polychlorinated biphenyls, a group of manmade chemicals once used in a range of commercial, household and industrial applications. (Halstead, 9/19)
Detroit Free Press:
U-M Researchers Need 100,000 Participants For Massive Study
From nonstick PFAS compounds to lead in water to soot and smog, Michigan residents are exposed to more industrial contaminants than most states, and those contaminants are known to cause adverse health effects, including cancer. But how much exposure, for how long, causes those illnesses? When do the warning signs arise, and how do changes occur over time? How do race, nutrition and other factors influence health outcomes? (Matheny, 9/19)
Stateline:
States Look To Help Tenants Pay For Air Conditioning As Climate Warms
Some states where air conditioning used to be a luxury that was needed only a few days a year are now looking at ways to help people stay cool in the increasingly hot summers. Oregon’s new law requires landlords to allow tenants to install portable air conditioners — either window units or free-standing models, depending on the apartment configuration — in multifamily dwellings. The state also provides money to pay for portable AC units for residents who can’t afford them. (Povich, 9/19)
Newsweek and Zenger News:
Extreme Temperatures Linked To Rise In Hate Tweets, Study Shows
A recent study has found a link between outdoor temperatures and the prevalence of hate speech on social media, which may, in turn, impact mental health. (9/19)