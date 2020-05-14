Experts Lament Early U.S. Missteps: ‘The Horse Was Not Only Out Of The Barn, It Was Several Fields Away’
Experts unravel the ways the Trump administration's failures in the early days of the outbreak exacerbated the crisis. Meanwhile, The Washington Post fact checks Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's (R-Ky.) mostly false claim that the Obama administration didn't leave behind a game plan. And more information emerges about the shelved CDC guidelines to help states reopen.
Stat:
Covid-19 Experts Examine Where The U.S. Response Went Wrong
From testing failures to downplayed virus risks to the disproportionate effect on communities of color, two Covid-19 experts emphasized at a Tuesday forum what is now a familiar refrain: The U.S. response has been fundamentally flawed. “We had information and we discounted it,” said panelist David Williams, a professor of public health, African and African American studies, and sociology at Harvard. “We didn’t take it as seriously as we could have. I do think that we could have been in a better position than we currently are if we had acted promptly.” (Chakradhar, 5/13)
The Washington Post Fact Checker:
McConnell’s Claim That Obama Left Behind No ‘Game Plan’ For The Coronavirus Outbreak
There is little continuity in the top levels of the U.S. government when one political party replaces the presidential administration led by another. The natural inclination is to ignore much of the work left behind by the previous folks — and to reinvent the wheel all over again. But former Obama administration officials cried foul after McConnell’s comments. “We literally left them a 69-page Pandemic Playbook.... that they ignored,” tweeted Ron Klain, the former “Ebola czar” in the Obama administration. (Kessler, 5/14)
The Hill:
Trump's Ex-White House Doctor Accuses Obama Of Weaponizing 'Highest Levels' Of Government
Retired Navy Adm. Ronny Jackson (R), who served as White House physician for both former President Obama and President Trump, accused Obama on Tuesday of weaponizing the federal government against Trump. "President Obama weaponized the highest levels of our government to spy on President Trump," Jackson tweeted. "Every Deep State traitor deserves to be brought to justice for their heinous actions." (Johnson, 5/13)
The Associated Press:
Emails: Trump Nominee Involved In Shelving CDC Virus Guide
A former chemical industry executive nominated to be the nation’s top consumer safety watchdog was involved in sidelining detailed guidelines to help communities reopen during the coronavirus pandemic, internal government emails show. Now the ranking Democrat on the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee is questioning the role played by nominee Nancy Beck in the decision to shelve the guidelines. Beck is not a medical doctor and has no background in virology. (Dearen and Biesecker, 5/13)
CNN:
CDC Guidelines Shelved By Trump Administration Spell Out Far Stricter Road Map To Reopening
Based on the guidance, "no one who is reopening meets the criteria for reopening," a senior CDC official told CNN. One major discrepancy between the White House and CDC guidelines surrounds nonessential travel. In the White House plan, nonessential travel can resume as early as Phase 2. The CDC, however, recommends that nonessential travel be avoided until Phase 3, and even then suggests it "may be considered" and advises caution. (Holmes and Valencia, 5/13)