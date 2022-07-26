Extreme Heat Worries Shift To Pacific Northwest As Northeast Cools
Temperatures above 110 degrees are expected. Meanwhile, in Texas a covid masking mandate ban is upheld by a federal appeals court, and a key piece of the Affordable Care Act is on trial due to challenges from Texans over provisions covering preventative measures, like STD screenings.
The Washington Post:
U.S. Heat Wave: Record Highs Target Pacific Northwest; Northeast Cools
Heat alerts blanket the Pacific Northwest, including much of Oregon and Washington state, where temperatures are set to spike to 110 degrees in the days ahead. Northern California will also be affected, the atmospheric blowtorch coming as wildfires, including the swiftly moving Oak Fire, have triggered evacuations and a state of emergency. (Cappucci, 7/25)
Bloomberg:
Texas School Mask Mandate Ban Upheld By Federal Appeals Court
Texas Governor Greg Abbott can maintain his ban on school mask mandates, a federal appeals court ruled. A three-judge panel of the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday said that a group of disabled students failed to show that their allegedly increased risk of contracting Covid-19 due the mask mandate ban was an injury the courts could address. (Brubaker Calkins, 7/25)
Politico:
Obamacare Back In Court As Texans Challenge Coverage For STDs And HIV Care
A key piece of the Affordable Care Act is on trial Tuesday as a group of Texans challenge the law’s requirement that insurers cover preventive services — everything from STD screenings and HIV prevention drugs to depression checks and flu shots. (Miranda Ollstein, 7/25)
Politico:
Increased Use Of Services Causing Proposed Hike In Public Employees' Health Care Premiums, Murphy Says
Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday a post-pandemic surge in obtaining health care services is partly to blame for a proposed increase in premiums for public employees, although he stopped short of saying what his administration plans to do to mitigate the hikes. (Han, 7/25)
CBS News:
Major Rent Surge Pushing Some Tampa Residents Toward Homelessness: "It's No Different From A Hurricane"
Fueling Tampa's rent increases are thousands of people relocating to the area during the pandemic, as well as rising interest rates that discourage buyers and few protections for tenants. But it's not just Tampa — rents have been soaring throughout much of the U.S. (Strassman, 7/25)
AP:
Defense Seeks Sanctions Against State In Flint Water Case
Lawyers for Michigan’s former health director asked a judge Monday to sanction prosecutors who are trying to instantly turn invalid indictments into a fresh round of charges in the Flint water scandal. (White, 7/25)