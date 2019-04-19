Facial Expressions Are Crucial To Human Interactions, But Botox And Cosmetic Surgery May Disrupt All That

“People these days are constantly rearranging their facial appearance in ways that prevent engaging in facial mimicry, having no idea how much we use our faces to coordinate and manage social interactions,” said Paula Niedenthal, a professor of psychology. In other public health news: medicine's racist past, a polio-like illness, and groundbreaking heart surgery.

The New York Times: Can Botox And Cosmetic Surgery Chill Our Relationships With Others?

Let’s say you’re walking down the street and coming toward you is someone pushing a baby in a stroller. The baby looks right at you and bursts into a big, gummy grin. What do you do? If you’re like most people, you reflexively smile back and your insides just melt. The baby might react by smiling even more broadly and maybe kicking its feet with delight, which will only deepen your smile and add to the warm feeling spreading in your chest. (Murphy, 4/18)

Chicago Tribune: Medicine’s Racist Past Makes Many African-Americans Wary Of Giving Blood — But Sickle Cell Patients Have Urgent Need

That wariness may be one reason why African-Americans are underrepresented among blood donors, along with a lack of access to blood drives. In Cook County, less than 7 percent of all American Red Cross blood donations came from black donors last year, though African-Americans made up 24 percent of the population. ....Blood donors of African descent are more likely to have proteins on their red blood cells that are similar to proteins on the red cell membrane of sickle cell patients who are also of African descent. Receiving that blood makes those patients less likely to develop reactions against those donated blood cells. (Schencker, 4/18)

The Star Tribune: Minnesota Researchers Identify Virus As Cause Of Mystery Paralysis In Kids

A virus appears to be the cause behind a rash of polio-like illnesses that struck Minnesota last fall, causing paralyzing symptoms in several children, including one girl who lost all motor function and remains hospitalized. Researchers from Minnesota and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Thursday that they found Enterovirus-D68 in the spinal fluid of one of six children who suffered acute flaccid myelitis, or AFM. (Olson, 4/18)

MPR: Minnesota Researcher Finds Possible Virus Link To Acute Flaccid Myelitis

Heidi Moline, chief pediatrics resident at the University of Minnesota, examined the cases of the children diagnosed with acute flaccid myelitis, or AFM. Moline said the virus, enterovirus D68, was found in the cerebrospinal fluid of one of the six patients, "which helps explain one of the causes of AFM and better characterize this illness." She said the virus is spread by coughing or sneezing and usually spikes in the fall every couple of years. (Lebens, 4/18)

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Groundbreaking Heart Surgery Saves Wisconsin Toddler's Life

The device’s name sounds like a character from one of the Transformers movies: EXCOR. If Woods’ plan worked, EXCOR would save BrentLee’s life and sustain him until he could receive a heart transplant. While the device has been used many times before, this would be different. EXCOR would not be asked to help the heart, its normal role. It would have to be the heart. (Johnson, 4/18)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription