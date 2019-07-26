Faith-Based Health Groups Moving Aggressively To Get Cut Of Family Planning Funding Following Rule Change

The newly-formed Vita Nuova Inc. has filed a lawsuit saying it has the right to Title X grants. The new group lacks a website and, according to the complaint, has yet to raise funds or build a network of providers. It’s not clear what medical services, if any, it plans to provide. But the move hints at renewed enthusiasm from such groups following the family planning funding rule changes from the administration.

Politico: New Texas Anti-Abortion Group Vies For Family Planning Funds

A new faith-based, anti-abortion health group in Texas is suing HHS for the right to receive federal family planning funds — another sign such groups are moving aggressively to win some of the backing that long went to organizations like Planned Parenthood. The class action lawsuit filed on behalf of religious health care providers that oppose abortion argues that the newly-formed Vita Nuova Inc. and groups like it have the right to Title X grants under new Trump administration rules that are tied up in multiple court battles. (Ollstein and Rayasam, 7/24)

Austin American-Statesman: Texas Anti-Abortion Health Care Provider Sues Feds Over Family Planning Money

The people behind Heidi Group, a Round Rock-based anti-abortion health care provider previously blamed by Texas officials for failing to deliver on state contracts for women’s health services, created a new health organization and almost immediately sued the federal government over access to family planning money. Carol Everett, the founder of Heidi Group and a vocal abortion opponent, has started Vita Nuova — “new life” in Italian and the title of an autobiographical love story by Dante — “to provide health care to low-income women and their families,” according to a July 2 filing with the secretary of state’s office. (Chang, 7/25)

