Fallout From Price: Internal Feuds, Pressure From Congress Rock HHS Long After Secretary’s Departure

Tom Price stepped down from the top position at the Department of Health and Human Services after information came out about his use of taxpayer-funded private jets. But the investigation didn't end with his resignation.

Politico: Price Investigation Continues To Roil HHS

Tom Price left his job as Health and Human Services secretary in September, but the investigation into his use of private jets for official travel now threatens to enmesh others in the department. The department’s inspector-general’s probe will review who approved — or should have been approving — Price’s use of private jets on at least 26 trips from May to September, some of them quick jaunts on routes heavily traveled by commercial aircraft, according to three people with knowledge of the probe. (Pradhan and Diamond, 11/13)

In other news on the administration —

The Associated Press Fact Check: Trump Hails 'New' VA As Old Problems Persist

President Donald Trump speaks with pride about the progress of his overhaul of health care for veterans, declaring that the Department of Veterans Affairs already "is a whole new place." Old problems persist, though, and some of his steps are not as advanced as he advertises. For Veterans Day, the White House came out with a two-page statement to support the contention that "tremendous progress has been made in a short period of time." (Yen, 11/10)

