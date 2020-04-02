Fauci’s Security Detail Beefed Up After Receiving Online Death Threats From Conspiracy Theorists

Dr. Anthony Fauci has emerged as a leading voice in the crisis and has not shied away from realistic projections of where the country could be headed. But some supporters of President Donald Trump believe Fauci is trying to undermine the president in an election year.

The New York Times: After Threats, Anthony Fauci To Receive Enhanced Personal Security

Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s leading expert on infectious diseases, who has become a regular at President Trump’s coronavirus briefings, will receive enhanced personal security after receiving threats following his repeated pleas for Americans to help slow the spread of the deadly pandemic, officials said on Wednesday. Dr. Fauci has been the Trump administration’s most outspoken advocate of social distancing rules that have shuttered the nation’s schools, forced businesses to close, kept people in their homes and battered the United States economy. (Benner and Shear, 4/1)

The Washington Post: Anthony Fauci’s Security Is Stepped Up As Doctor And Face Of U.S. Coronavirus Response Receives Threats

Fauci, 79, is the most outspoken member of the administration in favor of sweeping public health guidelines and is among the few officials willing to correct President Trump’s misstatements. Along with Deborah Birx, the coordinator for the White House’s task force, Fauci has encouraged the president to extend the timeline for social-distancing guidelines, presenting him with grim models about the possible toll of the pandemic. (Stanley-Becker, Abutaleb and Barrett, 4/1)

The Wall Street Journal: Coronavirus Task Force’s Fauci Receives A Security Detail

Dr. Fauci has become polarizing in a politically divided country with right-wing conspiracy theorists attacking him online, calling him part of a “deep state” plot to undermine the president’s re-election. Some dismiss the virus as a hoax and say Dr. Fauci is hyping possible outcomes. (Armour and Gurman, 4/2)

Politico: Fauci Gets Security Detail After Receiving Threats

HHS Secretary Alex Azar had grown concerned about the growing online attacks against Fauci — whose profile has soared since he started regularly flanking Trump at White House coronavirus briefings, where he occasionally corrects the president — and asked the department to conduct a threat assessment. The decision was then conveyed to the Justice Department, which approved the request to deputize security for Fauci. (Diamond, 4/1)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription