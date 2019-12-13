FCC Unanimously Approves Three-Digit Suicide Prevention Number Amid Escalating Crisis In U.S.

The easy 988 number will replace the clunkier 800-273-TALK (8255) for anyone to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The FCC said in an earlier report that the increased costs that will come from more calls would likely be offset by avoiding medical costs such as hospitalizations or emergency department visits

The Wall Street Journal: FCC Approves Making ‘988’ A National Suicide-Prevention Hotline Number

Americans would be able to dial 988 to reach a suicide prevention and mental health crisis hotline under a proposal approved Thursday by the Federal Communications Commission. The new three-digit dialing code is designed to be an easier-to-remember version of an existing toll-free number, 1-800-273-TALK, known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Dialing 988 would connect callers to the lifeline, which routes calls to a nearby crisis center run by an organization designated to answer the call. (Tracy, 12/12)

The Hill: FCC Moves To Designate 988 A National Suicide-Prevention Hotline Number

All five FCC commissioners on Thursday voted in favor of a proposal to designate 988 as the country's national suicide-prevention hotline number, arguing that having a 911-like option for people who are experiencing mental health crises could help combat the rising rate of suicides in the U.S. "The need for suicide prevention services has never been greater in modern times," FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said at the FCC's open meeting on Thursday. (Birnbaum, 12/12)

The Associated Press: Regulators To Set Up 3-Digit Suicide Hotline Number Like 911

A law last year required the Federal Communications Commission to study assigning a three-digit number for suicide prevention. The FCC said in a report that there is overwhelming support for a three-digit number because it would be easier for distressed people to get help. (Anderson, 12/12)

CNN: FCC Unanimously Approves Proposal For New 3-Digit Number As Suicide Prevention Hotline

During the public meeting Thursday, FCC commissioner Michael O'Rielly shared that his brother-in-law died by suicide and thanked the agency's staff for the "hard work." "These are about those that we can convince. These are about those willing to listen that can be driven in a different direction, that can be shown a path where life matters. So I pray that this item has the impact that we expect it to," O'Rielly said. (Stracqualursi, 12/12)

USA Today: 988: Suicide Prevention Three-Digit Number Gains FCC Approval

“The three-digit number is really going to be a breakthrough in terms of reaching people in a crisis,” said Dwight Holton, CEO of Lines for Life, a suicide prevention nonprofit. “No one is embarrassed to call 911 for a fire or an emergency. No one should be embarrassed to call 988 for a mental health emergency." (Shannon, 12/12)

