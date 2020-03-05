FDA Bans Electrical Stimulation Devices For Behavior Control In Rare Move

The use of the devices, developed several decades ago, has been found to worsen conditions when applied to people who have intellectual or developmental difficulties. Public health news is on antibiotic resistance, fish oil supplements, and thirdhand smoke, as well.

Reuters: U.S. FDA Bans Electrical Stimulation Devices Used In Curbing Aggressive Behavior

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday banned electrical stimulation devices (ESDs) used in curbing self-injurious or aggressive behavior, citing substantial risks of illness or injury to patients. The agency's final decision comes after the devices were found to cause tissue damage and worsen underlying symptoms, leading to depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder. (3/4)

CIDRAP: EU Notes Rising Resistance In Common Foodborne Pathogens

New surveillance data from European Union (EU) member states on pathogenic bacteria from human, animals, and food shows rising resistance to a medically important antibiotic. Analysis of zoonotic and indicator bacteria by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) found that resistance to the critically important antibiotic ciprofloxacin is common in certain species of Salmonella isolated from people, while resistance to ciprofloxacin ranged from high to very high in Campylobacter recovered from people, food-producing animals, and poultry meat. Those findings continue trends observed in previous surveillance reports. (Dall, 3/4)

CNN: Fish Oil Supplements Linked To Lower Risk Of Heart Disease And Death, Study Finds

Taking fish oil as a dietary supplement has a history dating back centuries, but whether it really has a positive effect on our health has been a subject of heated debate. The latest volley is a new study linking regular use of fish oil supplements to a lower risk of premature death and cardiovascular disease (CVD) such as heart attacks and strokes. (Hunt, 3/4)

CNN: Thirdhand Smoke From Clothes Can Deposit Hazardous Chemicals, Study Says

You can tell the dude sitting next to you in the movie theater is a smoker or vaper; you can smell it on his clothes. But since he's not lighting up and puffing smoke your way, it's OK, right? Not at all. A new study out of Yale University says thirdhand smoke -- the tobacco contaminants that adhere to walls, bedding, carpet and other surfaces until a room smells like an ashtray -- can actually cling to a smoker's body and clothes as well. (LaMotte, 3/4)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription