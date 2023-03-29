FDA Explains How It Will Ensure Infant Formula Supplies
The Food and Drug Administration has announced a strategy to avoid the same sort of supply chain crisis that hit baby formula recently, including enhanced inspections and working with the industry on redundancy risk management plans. Separately, questions over probiotic supplements.
CNN:
FDA Sketches Out National Plan To Bolster The Fragile US Infant Formula Supply Management
The US Food and Drug Administration announced Tuesday its initial strategy to boost and strengthen the management of the country’s supply of infant formula. The announcement came just ahead of a hearing of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee about what went wrong during last year’s infant formula shortage. (Christensen, 3/28)
In other health and wellness news —
The Washington Post:
Probiotic Supplements Claim To Boost Gut Health, But May Do Opposite
Probiotic supplements have grown into a multibillion-dollar industry, spurred by claims that the products will populate your gut with bacteria that can boost your health in numerous ways. But beware of the hype: In healthy people, probiotic supplements offer little benefit, and they can potentially do more harm than good. (O'Connor, 3/28)
Oklahoman:
Tuberculosis Screenings Underway For Edmond Santa Fe Students, Staff
At least some students and staff at Santa Fe High School are being tested to see if they've been exposed to tuberculosis, health officials confirmed Monday. Susan Riley, a spokesperson for the Oklahoma City-County Health Department, said Monday the agency will be testing those persons this week as it attempts to maintain the health and safety of the community. (Money, 3/28)
Reuters:
U.S. Sues Walmart For Firing Deli Worker With Crohn's Disease
According to a complaint filed in the Charlotte, North Carolina federal court, Walmart did not excuse several absences though Tucker provided doctor's notes, and rejected her requests for periodic leave or a transfer to a job nearer the bathroom. Crohn's disease is an chronic bowel disease that causes inflammation in the digestive tract, and can lead to diarrhea, abdominal pain, fatigue and weight loss. (Stempel, 3/28)
KHN:
GOP Lawmaker Calls For Tracking Homeless Spending, Working With Democrats On Mental Health
Republican lawmakers say that, before California spends even more money battling homelessness, the public deserves to know exactly how the tens of billions of dollars already put toward the epidemic are being spent and whether the state is getting results. Among the GOP lawmakers calling for greater accountability is state Sen. Roger Niello, a businessman who returned to the Capitol in December after a 12-year hiatus. As a fiscal conservative from the Sacramento suburbs, with more than a decade of experience in local and state politics, Niello wants to work with Democrats. But he characterized the volume of money poured into fighting homelessness in recent years as runaway spending, saying Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom hasn’t yet proved the money is working adequately to place homeless people into services and permanent housing. (Hart, 3/29)
Philadelphia Inquirer:
Ashley Biden, President Biden's Daughter, Is Opening A Wellness Center In Philly
Ashley Biden, only child of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, said she hopes to open “a wellness space for women impacted by trauma” in collaboration with Mural Arts Philadelphia, according to a new story in Elle Magazine. (Greenberg, 3/28)