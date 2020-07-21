FDA Looks To Crack Down Further On Fruit-Flavored Vapes
The Food and Drug Administration sent warning letters to 10 companies that manufacture disposable e-cigarettes with sweet or fruity flavorings that appeal to youth vapers.
AP:
FDA Calls For Removal Of Fruity, Disposable E-Cigarettes
U.S. health officials are cracking down on fruity disposable electronic cigarettes popular with teenagers, saying the companies never received permission to sell them in the U.S.The Food and Drug Administration sent a letter Monday telling the company behind Puff Bar e-cigarettes to remove them from the market within 15 business days, including flavors like mango, pink lemonade and strawberry. An undated notice on the company’s website says online sales and distribution have ceased “until further notice.” (Perrone, 7/20)
The Hill:
FDA Orders Removal Of Fruity Puff Bar Vapes
Puff Bar flavors include watermelon, strawberry banana, pink lemonade and sour apple. The other companies were cited for marketing e-cigarettes or liquid flavors that are directly marketed at and appeal to children. Some imitate packaging for Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal, Twinkies and Cherry Coke, while others feature cartoon characters. The move comes months after public health advocates and many lawmakers warned that disposable e-cigarettes were a gigantic loophole in the administration's ban on certain e-cigarette flavors. (Weixel, 7/20)
In other FDA news —
Stat:
FDA Extends Deadline For Stem Cell Clinics To Comply With Agency Rules
The Food and Drug Administration has pushed back by six months the deadline by which clinics that offer stem cell-based treatments must start complying with FDA drug development rules, citing the coronavirus pandemic. The agency originally said in November 2017 that companies making stem cell products for patients had three years to start following FDA rules for developing treatments, including filing paperwork for clinical trials. (Joseph, 7/20)