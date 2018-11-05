FDA OKs Strong Opioid Pill Ten Times Stronger Than Fentanyl Despite Abuse Concerns

Health experts said the pill isn't needed and will only worsen the opioid epidemic. The FDA endorsed Dsuvia, which can be applied once under the tongue and benefit soldiers on the battlefield where IVs can be impractical. Other news on opioids focuses on the FDA's armed hunt for counterfeit drugs and the continued threat of fentanyl and heroin.

The Wall Street Journal: Noting Military Potential, FDA Approves Powerful Painkiller Dsuvia

The FDA also said it had signed a memorandum of understanding with the Defense Department to expedite availability of medical products, particularly those used to treat injuries in battlefield settings. Others weren’t convinced that the drug’s benefits outweighed potential risks. “It is certain that Dsuvia will worsen the opioid epidemic and kill people needlessly,” Dr. Sidney Wolfe, founder and senior adviser of Public Citizen’s Health Research Group, said in a statement. (Burton and Armental, 11/2)

Stat: Despite Criticism, FDA Approves An Opioid 10 Times More Powerful Than Fentanyl

In a highly controversial move, the Food and Drug Administration approved an especially powerful opioid painkiller despite criticism that the medicine could be a “danger” to public health. And in doing so, the agency addressed wider regulatory thinking for endorsing such a medicine amid nationwide angst about overdoses and deaths attributed to opioids. The drug is called Dsuvia, which is a tablet version of an opioid marketed for intravenous delivery, but is administered under the tongue using a specially developed, single-dose applicator. These “unique features” make the medicine well-suited for the military and therefore was a priority for the Pentagon, a point that factored heavily into the decision, according to FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb. (Silverman, 11/2)

The New York Times: F.D.A. Approves Powerful New Opioid Despite Warnings Of Likely Abuse

The Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved a new form of an extremely potent opioid to manage acute pain in adults, weeks after the chairman of the advisory committee that reviewed it asked the agency to reject it on grounds that it would likely be abused. The drug, Dsuvia, is a tablet form of sufentanil, a synthetic opioid that has been used intravenously and in epidurals since the 1980s. It is 10 times stronger than fentanyl, a parent drug that is often used in hospitals but is also produced illegally in forms that have caused tens of thousands of overdose deaths in recent years. (Goodnough, 11/2)

The Washington Post: FDA Approves Powerful Opioid Despite Fears Of More Overdose Deaths

FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb issued an unusual statement saying he would seek more authority for the agency to consider whether there are too many similar drugs on the market, which might allow the agency to turn down future applications for new opioid approvals. “We need to address the question that I believe underlies the criticism raised in advance of this approval,” Gottlieb wrote. “To what extent should we evaluate each opioid solely on its own merits, and to what extent should we also consider . . . the epidemic of opioid misuse and abuse that’s gripping our nation?” (Bernstein, 11/2)

The Associated Press: FDA OKs Powerful Opioid Pill As Alternative To IV Painkiller

The tiny pill was developed as an option for patients who pose difficulties for the use of IVs, including soldiers on the battlefield. The pill from AcelRx Pharmaceuticals contains the same decades-old painkiller often given in IV form or injection to surgical patients and women in labor. (Johnson, 11/2)

NPR: FDA Approves Potent New Opioid, Despite Abuse Concerns

In approving the drug, the agency skirted its normal vetting process, these critics say. Dsuvia is an unnecessary opioid, they say, and its size and potency will appeal to people looking to sell or misuse it. (Harper, 11/2)

Stat: The FDA, But With Guns: A Little-Known Team Tracks Down Counterfeit Drugs

But this wasn’t an FBI sting or DEA operation. The lead agent in that hotel room was Spencer Morrison, of the Food and Drug Administration’s Office of Criminal Investigations. The OCI, it turns out, is staffed by 300 gun-toting officers, all of them employees of the same bureaucracy that issues food recall notices and verifies that medicines are safe and effective. But it is little-known in Washington or beyond. (Florko, 11/5)

The Associated Press: Feds Say Heroin, Fentanyl Remain Biggest Drug Threat To US

Drug overdose deaths hit the highest level ever recorded in the United States last year, with an estimated 200 people dying per day, according to a report by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. Most of that was the result of a record number of opioid-related deaths. Preliminary figures show more than 72,000 people died in 2017 from drug overdoses across the country. About a week ago, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said overdose deaths, while still slowly rising, were beginning to level off, citing figures from late last year and early this year. (Balsamo, 11/2)

