FDA Resumes Focus On Regulating Menthol, Tobacco Flavors That Attract Young People

More than 50 percent of underage smokers reported using menthols, compared with only 36 percent of adult smokers. “The FDA must use the full force of its authority in a scientific and transparent manner to address flavoring issues, especially in regard to youth,” said Chris Hansen of the American Cancer Society.

The Associated Press: US Regulators Renew Scrutiny Of Menthol, Tobacco Flavors

Federal health officials are taking a closer look at flavors in tobacco products that appeal to young people, particularly menthol-flavored cigarettes, which have escaped regulation despite nearly a decade of government scrutiny. The Food and Drug Administration issued a call Tuesday for more information about flavored cigars and electronic cigarettes, which currently have no flavor restrictions. (3/20)

The Hill: FDA Takes First Step In Regulating Flavors In Tobacco Products

“In the spirit of our commitment to preventing kids from using tobacco, we are taking a closer look at flavors in tobacco products to better understand their level of impact on youth initiation,” FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said in a press release. (Roubein, 3/20)

