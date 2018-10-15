FDA Solicits Information On E-Cigarette Sales As Part Of Aggressive Crackdown On Products

FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb is particularly concerned with the increase of e-cigarette use among teens. As part of his efforts to curb their proliferation, Gottlieb sent letters to companies to see if they complied with a rule that banned the sale of new e-cigarette products after August 2016 without regulatory approval.

Reuters: In Crackdown, U.S. FDA Seeks Details On New Electronic Cigarettes

Faced with a proliferation of new electronic cigarettes and a sharp rise in teen vaping, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday sent letters to 21 electronic cigarette manufacturers seeking information to assess whether the products are being marketed illegally. (Kirkham, 10/12)

The Washington Post: FDA Investigating Whether Dozens Of E-Cigarette Products Are Being Illegally Marketed

The FDA said it has asked 21 manufacturers and importers to provide information about whether more than 40 products were on the market before Aug. 8, 2016. Products introduced or changed after that date must receive FDA clearance before going on sale. If the FDA determines that the products are being sold illegally, the companies could face fines, seizures or a court order to take them off the market. Friday’s move is the agency’s first large-scale action to enforce the requirement that products introduced after the August 2016 date get advance agency clearance, officials said. (McGinley, 10/12)

