FDA Warns About Herbal Supplement Used As Addiction Treatment

Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said the supplement kratom is responsible for at least 36 recent deaths.

The Washington Post: FDA Warns Of ‘Deadly Risks’ Of The Herb Kratom, Citing 36 Deaths

The Food and Drug Administration issued a strong warning Tuesday to consumers to stay away from the herbal supplement kratom, saying regulators are aware of 36 deaths linked to products containing the substance. Consumers are increasingly using the supplement, which comes from a plant in Southeast Asia, for pain, anxiety and depression, as well as symptoms of opioid withdrawal. The herb also is used recreationally because it produces symptoms such as euphoria. Proponents say it is a safe way to deal with chronic pain and other ailments, and some researchers are exploring its therapeutic potential, including helping people overcome addictions. (McGinley, 11/14)

NPR: FDA Warns About Dangers Of 'Natural' Opioid Kratom

The Food and Drug Administration says there's insufficient evidence the supplement works to treat addiction or other problems and cited growing evidence it can be dangerous. Kratom may cause seizures, liver damage and withdrawal symptoms. "It's very troubling to the FDA that patients believe they can use kratom to treat opioid withdrawal symptoms," FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said in a statement, adding that not only is there no reliable evidence that kratom is an effective treatment for opioid use disorder, there are FDA-approved medications that work. (Stein, 11/14)

NBC News: Kratom Products Can Kill You, FDA Says

“The FDA is aware of reports of 36 deaths associated with the use of kratom-containing products,” the agency’s commissioner, Dr. Scott Gottlieb, said in a statement. “There have been reports of kratom being laced with other opioids like hydrocodone. The use of kratom is also associated with serious side effects like seizures, liver damage and withdrawal symptoms.” (Fox, 11/14)

USA Today: FDA Chief Warns About Kratom To Treat Opioid Addiction; Will Seek More Regulatory Power

Kratom, a plant grown naturally in countries including Thailand and Malaysia, is widely sold in smoke shops and other locations as a powder that can be used in tea to slow the effects of opioid withdrawal. But it has addictive properties of its own, FDA says. public health advisory related to the FDA’s mounting concerns regarding risks associated with the use of kratom. (O'Donnell, 11/14)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription