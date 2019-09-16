FDA Warns About Potential Cancer-Causing Contaminant In Popular Heartburn Drug Zantac, Generics

The chemical, NDMA, has also been linked to dozens of recalls of prescription blood pressure drugs in the past year. No recalls have been started for the heartburn drug, but the FDA is recommending that people talk to their doctors and switch to different medications.

The Associated Press: US Finds Contaminant In Popular Heartburn Drug

U.S. health officials said Friday they are investigating low levels of a potentially dangerous contaminant in the popular heartburn medication Zantac and related generic drugs. For now, the Food and Drug Administration said patients can continue taking their medications. (Perrone, 9/13)

The New York Times: Zantac Has Low Levels Of A Cancer-Causing Chemical, The F.D.A. Says

It was advising patients who take over-the-counter versions to consider switching to a different medication. But no recalls have been initiated, and the agency said patients who take prescription versions of the drug, known as ranitidine, should consult with their doctors before stopping. The European Medicines Agency is also looking into the issue. Zantac, the brand-name version of the drug, is sold by Sanofi, but generic versions are widely sold. (Thomas and Kaplan, 9/13)

Stat: FDA, EMA Probing Carcinogen In Zantac And Other Heartburn Meds

“The agency is examining levels of NDMA in ranitidine and evaluating any possible risk to patients,” the FDA said in its statement. The agency is not telling consumers to stop taking ranitidine medications, “at this time,” but did say consumers “could consider using other OTC medicines approved for their condition. There are multiple drugs on the market that are approved for the same or similar uses as ranitidine.” (Silverman, 9/13)

CNN: FDA Finds Low Levels Of Cancer-Linked Impurity In Common Heartburn Drugs

"At this time there are no company recalls and FDA is not urging companies to recall. So far, NDMA has been found in ranitidine in low levels and we are not calling for consumers and patients to stop taking ranitidine at this time," he said. "We do not have any information to share on how many companies' products could be affected. The FDA will share more information with the public and industry as we learn more throughout the investigation." (Howard and Gumbrecht, 9/14)

Kaiser Health News: Purveyors Of Black-Market Pharmaceuticals Target Immigrants

The bootleg medications were smuggled across the border and sold to mostly Latino immigrants in public spaces throughout Los Angeles — at swap meets, parks, beauty salons and makeshift stands outside mom-and-pop grocery stores. The drugs were cheap, and the customers — mostly from Mexico and Central America — did not need prescriptions to buy them. Some of the products featured brand names and colorful packaging that immigrants knew well from their home countries — including Ciprofloxacina, a potent antibiotic, and Dolo Nervi Doce — translated as “Pain Nerve 12” — an injectable B-complex vitamin taken for fatigue. (Glionna, 9/16)

Stat: Consumer Groups, Unions Urge FTC To Block AbbVie And Allergan Merger

A coalition of consumer groups and unions have asked the Federal Trade Commission to block AbbVie (ABBV) from proceeding with its proposed $63 billion acquisition of Allergan (AGN) in order “to prevent further harm to consumers.” In arguing their case, the groups contend pharmaceutical industry has become increasingly concentrated, which has often caused higher prices and reduced choices. (Silverman, 9/13)

