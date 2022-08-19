FDA Warns Nicotine Gummy Maker About Illegal Products

The fruit-flavored candies could cause nicotine poisoning if ingested by kids. “Nicotine gummies are a public health crisis just waiting to happen among our nation’s youth, particularly as we head into a new school year,” FDA Commissioner Robert Califf said in a statement.

AP: FDA Targets Illegal Nicotine Gummies In New Warning Letter

Federal regulators on Thursday issued a first-of-a-kind warning to the maker of nicotine gummies, saying the illegal candies pose a growing risk to teenagers and younger children. The Food and Drug Administration said the fruit-flavored gummies from Florida manufacturer VPR Brands could cause nicotine poisoning or even death if eaten by small children. Regulators also cited recent research suggesting nicotine candies and similar products are becoming more popular among high school students. (Perrone, 8/18)

The Verge: Gummies Are The Next Teen Nicotine Threat, Feds Say

Flavored gummies are the new nicotine product in the crosshairs of the Food and Drug Administration, which is continuing its years-long crackdown on nicotine use by teens and young adults. The agency announced today that it issued a warning letter to Krave Nic, which sells gummies containing 1 milligram of nicotine each in three flavors — Blueraz, Cherry Bomb, and Pineapple. The company needs FDA authorization to manufacture or sell this type of product, the agency said in its statement. (Wetsman, 8/18)

In updates on tobacco use —

Idaho Statesman: Boise Repeals Tobacco Ordinances, Follows Idaho Legislature

Soon, residents may not see signs posted about underage smoking outside tobacco shops. And businesses that primarily sell tobacco will be allowed to stay open between 2 and 6 a.m. The city of Boise has gotten rid of ordinances restricting tobacco use following the passage of a bill by the Idaho Legislature this year that prohibits cities from having stricter rules than the state does. (Max Stevenson, 8/16)

KHN: More Communities Are Giving Flavored Tobacco The Boot. Will California Follow?

California’s third-largest city banished flavored tobacco products from store shelves this summer, joining scores of other cities and counties in the state in a public health push to reduce nicotine addiction among youths and young adults. Like San Jose, Sacramento County also imposed a ban this summer. Los Angeles, California’s largest city, and San Diego will implement prohibitions in January. (Finn, 8/19)

And in tobacco research —

ScienceDaily: E-Cigarette Use To Reduce Cigarette Smoking May Not Increase Nicotine Dependence, Study Suggests

Electronic cigarettes have attracted media and consumer attention for claims of their addictive nature, variety of flavors, and increased use among teens, sparking regulatory oversight and policies. A Penn State College of Medicine study suggests that these devices may help people decrease their dependence on combustible cigarettes -- which contain an array of harmful chemicals called toxicants -- without increasing their overall nicotine dependence. (8/16)

Neuroscience News: Coffee And Cigarettes: Research Sheds New Light On Nicotine And Morning Brew

For some smokers, the first cigarette of the day is just not as satisfying without a cup of coffee. That could be more than just a morning habit: Chemical compounds in roasted coffee beans may help lighten the effects of morning nicotine cravings, University of Florida researchers have found. (8/17)

Press Association: Free E-Cigarette Vouchers Help Two In Five Smokers To Quit In Pilot Study

More than two out of every five smokers who redeemed a voucher for a free e-cigarette starter kit had stopped smoking within a month as part of a pilot scheme designed to help people quit. (Russell, 8/19)

