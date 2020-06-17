Federal Judge Lifts Curbside Voting Restrictions, Eases Absentee Ballot Requirements For Alabama
The state is set to appeal the decision, which applies to the July 14 runoff election and was hailed by the NAACP as a way to avoid the recent mayhem during Georgia's voting. News on elections is also from Rhode Island, about a new initiative from Facebook and warnings from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi about misinformation on social media.
The Associated Press:
Federal Judge Says Alabama Can't Forbid Curbside Voting
A federal judge said Alabama cannot prohibit local officials from offering curbside voting during the COVID-19 pandemic and loosened restrictions on absentee ballots in three Alabama counties because of the health risk to voters. U.S. District Judge Abdul K. Kallon entered the preliminary injunction Monday evening. Kallon ruled that the potential health risks to older and medically vulnerable voters in going to the polls, or getting absentee ballots witnessed or notarized, merited the changes. (Chandler, 6/16)
The Associated Press:
Candidates Sue To Change Ballot Signature Rule Amid Pandemic
Several candidates for legislative office in Rhode Island filed a lawsuit Tuesday challenging the rule requiring the in-person collection of signatures to get on the ballot, saying its putting them at risk amid the coronavirus pandemic. The lawsuit filed in federal court by the ACLU of Rhode Island cooperating attorney Armando Batastini seeks to suspend the ballot qualification process for the 2020 election cycle and put in place other methods, like electronic signatures. (6/16)
The Associated Press:
Facebook Aims To Help Voters, But Won't Block Trump Misinfo
Facebook is launching a widespread effort to boost U.S. voter turnout and provide authoritative information about voting — just as it doubles down on its policy allowing politicians like President Donald Trump to post false information on the same subject. The social media giant is launching a “Voting Information Center” on Facebook and Instagram that will include details on registering to vote, polling places and voting by mail. It will draw the information from state election officials and local election authorities. (Ortutay, 6/17)
ABC News:
Social Media Platforms Are Profiting From COVID-19 Misinformation: Nancy Pelosi
Social media platforms have exploited the health of their users by profiting from insidious COVID-19 misinformation, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Tuesday. Pelosi said there was strong bipartisan support to “get tough on platforms” in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Sanz, 6/16)