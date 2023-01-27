Federal Judge Limits Probe Into Providers Offering Trans Care In Fla.
The judge partly limited the state's effort to subpoena information from medical and mental health groups in Florida. The groups had opposed the state's prohibition on Medicaid spending for gender-affirming care. Also, Obamacare enrollment in Michigan, heat deaths in Texas, and more.
The Washington Post:
Judge Curbs Florida Probe Into U.S. Medicine’s Trans Treatment Standards
A legal battle over Florida’s ban on Medicaid spending for gender-affirming medical care spilled into Washington on Thursday as a federal judge partially granted an urgent request by 18 American medical and mental health groups to quash subpoenas sent to them by the state after they opposed the prohibition. The professional associations accused Florida of targeting members such as the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Psychological Association and the Endocrine Society after they expressed the widely accepted medical view that care such as puberty blockers, hormones and gender transition surgery can be appropriate treatment for transgender youth and adults. (Hsu, 1/26)
In other health news from across the U.S. —
Detroit Free Press:
Michigan Sees Highest Obamacare Enrollment Since Obama Was In Office
State and federal officials announced Thursday that 322,273 Michigan residents signed up for 2023 insurance on the marketplace during the recently concluded open enrollment period. That was up 6% from a year earlier, and according to federal data, marks the highest "Obamacare" enrollment in Michigan since 2016 when 345,813 residents signed up. The insurance is known as Obamacare because it came into being when Barack Obama was president. (Reindl, 1/26)
AP:
Texas Death Row Inmates Sue Over Solitary Confinement
A group of death row inmates filed a federal lawsuit Thursday against the Texas prison system over its policy of mandatory and indefinite solitary confinement for all prisoners who are awaiting execution, saying it causes severe physical and psychological harm. The suit alleges that the policy severely restricts their access to human interaction, medical care and legal representation as they are confined to their 8-by-12-foot (2.4-by-3.7-meter) cells for all but two hours a day. (Lozano, 1/26)
The Texas Tribune:
Migrant Deaths, Extreme Heat Pushing Texas Heat-Related Deaths To New Highs
Heat-related deaths in Texas last year reached a new high for this century amid a sharp rise in migrant deaths and soaring temperatures enhanced by climate change, according to a Texas Tribune analysis of state data going back to 1999. (Nguyen and Douglas, 1/26)
AP:
Town Where Child Cancer Rose Blasts Deal Over Polluted Site
In hindsight, it’s clear that something was very wrong in this suburban town at the Jersey Shore, where many people worked at or lived near a chemical company that was flushing toxic waste into waterways and burying it in the ground. Men would come home from the plant, which made dyes and resins, and their perspiration would be the color of the dye with which they worked. (Parry, 1/27)