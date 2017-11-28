Federal Tax Plan Could Cause Problems For Puerto Rico’s Medical Manufacturers And Hurricane Recovery Efforts

A news outlet offers on-the-ground reports from Puerto Rico as the island continues its struggle to come back from the storm, and another looks at the struggle after Florida's hurricane for a family with a disabled child.

NPR: Puerto Rico's Medical Manufacturers Worry Federal Tax Plan Could Kill Storm Recovery

In Caguas, south of San Juan, Puerto Rico, Jared Haley is fighting a daily battle at C-Axis, the medical device manufacturer where he's the general manager. The power has been out at his plant for nearly three months, since Hurricane Irma. Operating on emergency generators, the plant restarted operations last month and, Haley says, is delivering all its work on schedule. But he's not happy now with the plant's condition. Walking into his factory, he laments, "This shop used to look like a doctor's office." (Allen, 11/27)

Miami Herald: They Do Everything For Their Sick Baby, But They Can’t Fix What Hurricane Irma Broke

Javier Gonzalez leans over the crib and lifts his infant son, Joshua Jacob, into an embrace, until a tangle of power cords and a plastic tube attached to the boy’s throat get in the way. Gonzalez holds the boy, nicknamed JJ, with one arm, and uses the other to brush aside the connections to the medical devices beside the crib, including a ventilator so he can breathe through a hole in his throat, and a suction machine to keep his airway clear. Gonzalez steadies JJ’s neck with a gentle hand and coaxes the 20-month-old to greet a stranger. (Chang, 11/27)

