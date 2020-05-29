Feds Awarded PPE Contracts Worth Over $1M To Many Untested Companies, And Some Fail To Deliver
An analysis by CNN finds that nearly 1 out of every 5 federal contracts for $1 million or more went to first-time contractors. And some had no previous experience producing or procuring personal protective equipment. ProPublica also continues to investigate such government awards, launching a database to track federal pandemic-related purchases.
CNN:
Federal Agencies Turn To Untested Suppliers For Big PPE Contracts
Facing a supply crunch for sorely needed medical equipment like masks and gowns, the federal government has turned to a long list of untested suppliers -- some of which have failed to deliver. Nearly one out of every five Covid-19-related federal contracts for $1 million or more went to companies that had never won a contract with the federal government before the crisis broke out, according to a CNN analysis of procurement data. While some of the first-time contractors have substantial experience in the Personal Protective Equipment industry, others are small firms with no record of producing or procuring medical equipment, CNN found. (Tolan, 5/27)
ProPublica:
Coronavirus Contracts: Tracking Federal Purchases To Fight The Coronavirus
The federal government is spending billions of dollars to combat the coronavirus, and spending shows no sign of slowing down. Explore who the U.S. is buying from, what it’s buying and how much it’s paying. (Syed and Willis, 5/27)