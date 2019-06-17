Fight To Add Restrictions To Vaccine Exemptions Pits Neighbor Against Neighbor, Paralyzes Statehouses Across Country

Even in the midst of the worst measles outbreak in decades there's still voracious push back against banning exemptions. So far this year, only two states — Maine and New York — have successfully outlawed all exemptions except those granted for medical reasons. Meanwhile, public health officials are eyeing the up-coming summer-camp season with trepidation.

The New York Times: Eager To Limit Exemptions To Vaccination, States Face Staunch Resistance

As measles spread across the nation earlier this year, 71 residents of Vancouver, Wash., fell ill, most of them unvaccinated children. So state Rep. Paul Harris, a Republican representing the district, sponsored a measure to limit exemptions from immunization. Activists protesting the bill converged on his legislative office; the resulting chaos led security officers to close the entire floor to the public. A death threat was posted on Facebook. (Rabin, 6/14)

The Associated Press: Summer Camp Is Newest Front In Battle With Measles Outbreak

The battle to contain the worst U.S. measles outbreak in 27 years has a new front: summer camp. Vaccinations have been made mandatory this summer for campers and staff in several counties north of New York City that annually fill up with kids from the Orthodox Jewish communities that have been hit hardest by measles. (Hill, 6/16)

The Wall Street Journal: Measles Outbreaks Strain Local Health Departments

Measles first appeared in Clark County, Wash., on New Year’s Eve, when a child who had traveled from Ukraine arrived at an urgent-care clinic. By January 15, the outbreak had taken over the local health department, with two additional confirmed cases and 11 more under investigation. By mid-March, the number of confirmed cases jumped to 71. Clark County Public Health took over the building it had been sharing with several other departments and nonprofits to make room for more than 200 employees, volunteers and state and federal health officials, who worked in shifts. (Abbott, 6/16)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription