First Edition: Feb. 28, 2023

Today's early morning highlights from the major news organizations.

KHN: Surprise-Billing Law Loophole: When ‘Out Of Network’ Doesn’t Quite Mean Out Of Network

It was the first day of her family’s vacation in the San Juan Islands last June when Danielle Laskey, who was 26 weeks pregnant, thought she was leaking amniotic fluid. A registered nurse, Laskey called her OB-GYN back home in Seattle, who said to seek immediate care. Staff members at a nearby emergency department found no leakage. But her OB-GYN still wanted to see her as soon as possible. Laskey and her husband, Jacob, made the three-hour trip to the Swedish Maternal & Fetal Specialty Center-First Hill. Laskey had sought the clinic’s specialized care for this pregnancy, her second, after a dangerous complication with her first: The placenta had become embedded in the uterine muscles. (Meyer, 2/28)

KHN: NYC Makes Clear Its Intent To Lead On Abortion Access

New York City has long been a haven for people who want an abortion, and new city programs and policies aim to make sure it remains one since the Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade and tossed abortion regulation back to the states. In 1973, before Roe legalized abortion nationwide, New York was the only state that generally allowed abortions without a residency requirement or medical restrictions before fetal viability, according to the Guttmacher Institute. A year earlier — 1972 — more than 100,000 women traveled to New York City for a legal abortion. (Andrews, 2/28)

KHN: Community Workers Fan Out To Persuade Immigrant Seniors To Get Covered

For three years, Bertha Embriz of San Francisco has gone without health insurance, skipping annual wellness exams and recently tolerating a broken molar by trying not to chew with it. As an immigrant without legal status, the 58-year-old unpaid caregiver knew that California’s Medicaid program was closed to her. That changed in May, when California expanded Medi-Cal — its Medicaid program for residents with low incomes — to adults 50 and older, regardless of immigration status. The problem was that Embriz didn’t realize she would be eligible until she attended a community meeting in San Francisco. (Boyd-Barrett, 2/28)

Politico: Still No Consensus On Covid’s Origins, White House Says

The U.S. government still has not reached a consensus on how the coronavirus pandemic started, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters Monday — despite news reports that the Energy Department has concluded the virus most likely leaked from a lab in China. “The intelligence community and the rest of the government is still looking at this,” Kirby said. “There’s not been a definitive conclusion, so it’s difficult for me to say — nor should I feel like I should have to defend press reporting about a possible preliminary indication here. What the president wants is facts.” (McCarthy, 2/27)

San Francisco Chronicle: Former CDC Director Says “People Will Realize” Virus Came From Lab

Dr. Robert Redfield, former director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the Trump administration, on Monday backed a controversial reported assessment from the Department of Energy “low confidence” finding that COVID-19 likely began with a lab leak in Wuhan, China. U.S. media organizations cited unnamed sources saying the department had such a report based on new intelligence. (Vaziri, 2/27)

The Boston Globe: ‘We May Not Ever Know’: Fauci Says Origin Of Coronavirus Could Remain A Mystery

The pandemic’s true origin may never be uncovered, despite a new assessment favoring the lab leak theory from the US Department of Energy, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, on Monday. ... The “fireside chat” between Fauci and Anna Kuchment, the Globe’s medical and biotechnology editor, was the first event in the Globe’s series of online seminars celebrating advances in science and technology. In December, Fauci stepped down as NIAID chief and also as President Biden’s chief medical adviser. (Freyer, 2/27)

The Washington Post: Little-Known Scientific Team Behind New Assessment On Covid-19 Origins

Even at low confidence, however, the Energy Department’s analysis carries weight. For its assessment, the department drew on the expertise of a team assembled from the U.S. national laboratory complex, which employs tens of thousands of scientists representing many technical specialties, from physics and data analysis to genomics and molecular biology. The labs were established as part of the U.S. nuclear weapons program and operate largely in the classified realm. The department’s cadre of technical experts includes members of the Energy Department’s Z-Division, which since the 1960s has been involved in secretive investigations of nuclear, chemical and biological weapons threats by U.S. adversaries, including China and Russia. (Warrick, Nakashima and Harris, 2/27)

San Francisco Chronicle: China’s Retort: Stop Smearing Us

China on Monday called on the U.S. to stop politicizing the origins of COVID-19 and “smearing” China with claims that the pandemic escaped from a laboratory. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told reporters: “The origins-tracing of SARS-CoV-2 is about science and should not be politicized.” Responding to an Agence France Presse question about reports in the U.S. press, she said, “China has always supported and participated in global science-based origins-tracing.” (Vaziri, 2/27)

AP: Final State Emergencies Winding Down 3 Years Into Pandemic

California’s coronavirus emergency officially ends Tuesday, nearly three years after Gov. Gavin Newsom issued the nation’s first statewide stay-at-home order and just days after the state reached the grim milestone of 100,000 deaths related to the virus. As California’s emergency winds down, such declarations continue in just five other states — including Texas and Illinois — signaling an end to the expanded legal powers of governors to suspend laws in response to the once mysterious disease. President Joe Biden announced last month the federal government will end its own version May 11. (Beam, 2/28)

San Francisco Chronicle: California’s COVID Emergency Ends This Week. What Happens Next?

California will lift its sweeping COVID-19 state of emergency on Tuesday — nearly three years to the day after it was put in place, giving Gov. Gavin Newsom broad power to impose strict mandates and lockdown restrictions to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. (Vaziri, 2/27)

San Francisco Chronicle: CDC Death Certificate Guidance Now Includes Long COVID

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has expanded in its guidance for certifying deaths due to the coronavirus to include complications of long COVID. “Emerging evidence suggests that severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the virus that causes COVID-19, can have lasting effects on nearly every organ and organ system of the body weeks, months, and potentially years after infection,” the new guidance says. (Vaziri, 2/27)

The Boston Globe: Lawsuit Filed In Chelsea Soldiers’ Home Deaths From COVID

Army Staff Sergeant Joseph “Red” Terenzio helped rescue more than two dozen fellow soldiers from enemy territory while serving in the South Pacific during World II, despite being wounded. Maurice “Master Chief” Poulin served in the Coast Guard for 24 years, participating in nine invasions during World War II. And John Sullivan enlisted in the Navy after graduating high school and served as a second class machinist mate during the Vietnam War. (Murphy, 2/27)

The Washington Post: A Condition Called POTS Rose After Covid, But Patients Can’t Find Care

A life-changing condition called POTS, which can cause fainting, irregular heartbeats and dizziness, particularly among young women, appears to be on the rise as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. But the condition isn’t well understood, and many patients are dismissed as having anxiety, delaying diagnosis. Once diagnosed, many patients face waiting lists as long as two years to get treatment from specialists. (Morris, 2/27)

The Mercury News: FDA Warns Of Guillain-Barre Syndrome As Possible Risk Of Pfizer’s RSV Vaccine

The Food and Drug Administration has flagged Guillain-Barre syndrome, a rare neurological condition, as a potential risk for Pfizer’s respiratory syncytial virus vaccine. Two people in their 60s who received the shot were diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome, out of about 20,000 vaccine recipients who participated in Pfizer’s Phase 3 clinical trial, according to the FDA document. One person’s illness had completely resolved after three months, while the other continues to show signs of improvement six months later. (Schladebeck, 2/27)

USA Today: Sugar Substitute Erythritol, Common In Keto Foods, May Increase Your Risk For Stroke

A sweetener found in nature and often added to diet products, particularly for the ketogenic diet, may actually contribute to clogged arteries and strokes, a new study suggests. People with the highest level of the sugar substitute erythritol in their blood were shown to have twice the risk for stroke, blood clot or death compared with those with the lowest level. (Weintraub, 2/27)

CBS News: Big Food Companies Slam Government Proposal For Regulating "Healthy" Food Labeling

Some of the biggest makers of cereals, frozen and packaged food have submitted dozens of claims to the Food and Drug Administration objecting to new rules that would exclude food with high amounts of added sugar and salt from being labeled as "healthy" on packaging. Some manufacturers have even called the regulations unconstitutional, saying they violate companies' First Amendment rights. (Ivanova, 2/27)

Reuters: Court Revives Challenge To New York Law Protecting Workers Who Get Abortions

A U.S. appeals court on Monday revived an anti-abortion crisis pregnancy center's challenge to a New York state law that prohibits retaliation against employees for getting abortions or making other reproductive health decisions. A panel of the Manhattan-based 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the state law violates Evergreen Association Inc's constitutional right to freedom of association by forcing the nonprofit, which counsels patients against getting abortions, to employ people who go against its message. (Wiessner, 2/27)

AP: Lawmakers: Tennessee AG Has Legal Concerns Over Abortion Ban

Lawmakers say Tennessee’s top legal chief has voiced concerns about the legality of the state’s abortion law, adding an extra layer of urgency among some Republicans to insert exemptions into one of the strictest bans in the country. According to House Speaker Cameron Sexton, Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti advised lawmakers that proposed changes to the so-called trigger law would better protect it from court challenges. And Sen. Richard Briggs, who joined a recent teleconference with Skrmetti and lawmakers, said the attorney general has “concerns” about the existing law. (Mattise and Kruesi, 2/27)

The 19th: How Abortion Data Rates Will Change After Dobbs

Collecting abortion data has always been difficult: People are often unwilling to share their experiences with researchers, and the United States has no centralized count of abortions performed. Every state collects data differently, and some refuse to share it with federal researchers due to privacy concerns. Sometimes researchers have to estimate abortion incidence based on historical trends because up-to-date data isn’t available. (Mithani, 2/27)

AP: Feds Promise To Trim Backlog Of Health Care Investigations

Federal officials said Monday they’re working to cut down on a growing backlog of complaints lodged against health care providers, insurers or government agencies by patients who claim their civil rights or privacy have been violated. Americans filed more than 51,000 complaints against health agencies last year, a number that has grown tremendously — 69% — over the last five years, the federal Health and Human Services agency announced. Some complaints can take years to investigate. (Seitz, 2/27)

Roll Call: Surprise-Billing Lawsuits Slow Payments Processes

A year after the Biden administration implemented Congress' law to ban surprise medical bills, the policy particulars are still caught up in litigation, and lawsuits are preventing insurers and hospitals from settling out-of-network disputes. (Cohen, 2/27)

Reuters: Hospital, Top Surgeon To Pay $8.5 Mln In Whistleblower Suit Over Simultaneous Surgeries

The University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and the head of its cardiothoracic surgery department have agreed to pay $8.5 million to settle claims that they fraudulently billed Medicare and Medicaid for complex surgeries. The settlement resolves a 2019 whistleblower lawsuit by a former UPMC doctor, claiming that UPMC regularly allowed James Luketich to book as many as three complex surgeries at the same time, going back and forth between patients, not participating in key parts of the surgeries, and sometimes keeping patients under unnecessary anesthesia. (Pierson, 2/27)

The Wall Street Journal: Cerebral To Cut 15% Of Staff In Fresh Round Of Layoffs

Cerebral Inc. is cutting 15% of its workforce, the latest round of layoffs at the telehealth startup. The layoffs are part of Cerebral’s yearlong plan to reorganize the company and focus on the services patients want, a spokesman for the company said Monday. The spokesman didn’t say how many jobs would be cut, or what areas would be affected. The layoffs were earlier reported by Business Insider. (Pisani, 2/27)

Bloomberg: Therapy Startup Headway To Be Valued At $1 Billion-Plus In Round

Mental-health company Headway is expected to be valued at more than $1 billion in a new funding round, according to people familiar with the matter. The New York-based therapy-referral business is in talks to raise about $100 million from Spark Capital, Thrive Capital, Andreessen Horowitz and Accel, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. (Roof, 2/28)

Bloomberg: Elevance’s Deal For Louisiana Blue Plan To Cost $2.5 Billion

Elevance Health Inc. agreed to pay $2.5 billion for its previously announced purchase of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana, documents reviewed by Bloomberg show, and additional conditions might raise the value of the transaction by $1 billion. (Tozzi, 2/27)

Stat: FDA's Billy Dunn, Key Figure In Aduhelm Approval, To Leave Agency

Billy Dunn, who presided over the polarizing approval of the Alzheimer’s disease treatment Aduhelm, is leaving the Food and Drug Administration after more than 15 years at the agency, STAT has learned. Dunn, 53, is retiring from the agency to “explore other opportunities,” according to an internal FDA email sent Monday. (Feuerstein and Garde, 2/27)

The Wall Street Journal: Altria In Talks To Buy Vaping Startup NJOY For At Least $2.75 Billion, Divest Its Stake In Juul

Marlboro maker Altria Group Inc. is in advanced talks to buy e-cigarette startup NJOY Holdings Inc. for at least $2.75 billion and plans to divest its stake in Juul Labs Inc., according to people familiar with the matter. The deal for NJOY, one of the few e-cigarette makers whose products have clearance from federal regulators, could be announced as soon as this week, the people said, though the talks could still fall apart. (Maloney, Chung and Thomas, 2/27)

Axios: Kids Could Soon Fall Off Medicaid Rolls

Almost 7 million children and teens are at risk of losing their health coverage when the public health emergency ends, new estimates from the Georgetown University Health Policy Institute show. States in April will begin redetermining Medicaid eligibility as pandemic-inspired coverage requirements lapse and enhanced federal matching funds dry up. (Dreher, 2/27)

Politico: Why One State’s Plan To Unwind A Covid-Era Medicaid Rule Is Raising Red Flags

President Joe Biden is giving states a year to check whether millions of low-income Americans are still eligible to receive health insurance through their government’s Medicaid program. Arkansas is planning to do it in half that time. GOP Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, former President Donald Trump’s press secretary, is pushing to remove people from “government dependency,” and this month her Medicaid agency started sending letters to tens of thousands of Medicaid recipients asking for proof of income and a host of other details to show they are still eligible for the insurance program. (Messerly, 2/27)

AP: NC Medicaid Switch For Mentally Ill, Disabled Delayed Again

North Carolina health officials have again delayed the start of a managed care program for Medicaid enrollees specifically who also receive services for behavioral health needs or intellectual or development disabilities. The state Department of Health and Human Services announced on Monday that it would push back the most recent start date for these managed care “tailored plans” for nearly 150,000 people from April 1 to Oct. 1. (2/27)

AP: Mississippi House Could Vote On Longer Medicaid For Moms

The day after Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves reversed course and said he wants the state to let women have a full year of Medicaid coverage after birth, another Republican leader pledged not to block a vote on the issue. House Speaker Philip Gunn said Monday that he will let the House Medicaid Committee consider a bill that would extend postpartum Medicaid coverage from two months to a year. The committee meets Tuesday. (Pettus, 2/28)

Reuters: House Committee To Probe EPA Response To Ohio Derailment

The House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee said on Monday it is opening an inquiry into the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) actions following the Feb. 3 East Palestine, Ohio derailment of a Norfolk Southern operated train. (2/27)

Fox News: Victims Of Ohio Train Derailment Can Get Free Medical Assistance From Virtual Health Care Company

As residents of East Palestine, Ohio, continue to struggle in the aftermath of the train derailment and subsequent toxic chemical fires earlier this month, a health-focused company has pledged to provide free medical care for victims. The Wellness Company of Boca Raton, Florida, is a virtual provider of health care, supplements and wellness services. (Rudy, 2/27)

AP: Colorado Supermarket Shooting Suspect Has Schizophrenia

Lawyers for a man charged with killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket in 2021 confirm he has schizophrenia, with one expert finding he was “approaching catatonia” before being moved to the state mental hospital for treatment. The defense information, contained in a court filing earlier this month, provides the clearest picture to date of 23-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa’s mental health. District Attorney Michael Dougherty had mentioned last month that Alissa had been showing symptoms of schizophrenia, a mental disorder which causes people to have trouble understanding reality, but would not elaborate. (Slevin, 2/28)

The Colorado Sun: Colorado Is Short On Workers For People With Disabilities

It’s a longtime problem in Colorado: Even when people with developmental disabilities are approved for Medicaid services, there isn’t the work force to actually sign up for them. And the workforce crisis of the past two and a half years has made it worse. (Brown, 2/27)

North Carolina Health News: Worker Shortages Mean Hospitals Can't Admit Mental Health Patients

Mental health patients in need of admission to state-run psychiatric hospitals across North Carolina might spend hours, days or even weeks in an emergency department, waiting for an open bed in a facility that is better staffed and equipped for their needs. The state Department of Health and Human Services created a monitoring system over the past year that provides a quick report about the location of open mental health care beds available across the state. What it shows can be disturbing. (Hoban, 2/28)

Houston Chronicle: Texas Working To Expand Virtual, School-Based Therapy To All Districts

As the demand for youth mental health services skyrockets, state leaders are trying to expand the program into every Texas school district whose administrators are interested. That is an ambitious task made challenging by the national shortage of mental health professionals, said Dr. Laurel Williams, a Baylor College of Medicine professor who oversees the program. "Every state is struggling with this – Texas isn’t unique in that way – but there are not enough qualified providers in the state,” she said. “That’s our biggest road block.” (Bauman, 2/27)

AP: Georgia Senate Seeks To Allow Rural Hospitals Without Permit

Georgia senators want to allow new hospitals to be built in counties with fewer than 50,000 residents without state permission, a measure particularly aimed at allowing an undisclosed entity to build a new hospital in the home county of Lt. Gov. Burt Jones. Senators voted 42-13 to pass Senate Bill 99 on Monday, sending it to the House for more debate. The measure says governments or private nonprofit groups can build hospitals in less-populated counties without getting a certificate of need from the state Department of Community Health. (Amy, 2/27)

The New York Times: NYC Banned Sleeping At Homeless Drop-In Centers. But One Is Resisting

The city’s overnight drop-in centers for homeless and runaway youth, which are serving a rising number of young people, received a jarring message last month: “Effective immediately, providers are required to discontinue the practice of allowing youth and young adults to sleep overnight.” At least one of the centers has responded in turn: no. (Needelman, 2/26)

NPR: House Rep. Joaquin Castro Underwent Surgery To Remove Gastrointestinal Tumors

House Rep. Joaquin Castro underwent surgery Monday to remove tumors from his gastrointestinal tract, he said. Castro, who represents Texas' 20th Congressional District, said in a statement that the tumors, which doctors discovered last summer in a series of tests, were small and slow-growing and did not present any symptoms. (Archie, 2/28)

The Washington Post: Sen. Fetterman Remains Hospitalized, ‘On Path To Recovery,’ Office Says

Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) remains hospitalized nearly two weeks after he checked himself into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to receive treatment for clinical depression, his office said Monday. “We don’t have a lot to update folks with since there’s no real news to report except that John is doing well, working with the wonderful doctors, and remains on a path to recovery,” Fetterman spokesman Joe Calvello said in a statement. “He is visiting with staff and family daily, and his staff are keeping him updated on Senate business and news.” (Wang and Itkowitz, 2/27)

The Washington Post: Researchers Are Exploring How The Brain Helps Prevent Knee Injuries

Sports medicine experts for years have advocated the importance of safe biomechanics and lower body strengthening and coordination training to prevent injuries, especially to the ACL. But now some are exploring a brain-injury connection and hoping that targeting the capacity of the nervous system to adapt can both prevent injuries and help with recovery from them. (McMahan, 2/27)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription