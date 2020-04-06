First Pandemic Since Health Law Was Instituted Will Put It Through The Wringer

A pandemic-created recession is expected to test the health law like it's never been tested before. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump's decision not to create a special enrollment session surprised even his own advisers.

NBC News: Obamacare's Health Care Protections Face First True Test In Coronavirus Crisis

The Affordable Care Act turned 10 last month and is credited with helping 20 million more Americans get health insurance than before the law was enacted. But the coronavirus pandemic could be the first true test of how well "Obamacare" works at preventing significant coverage loss, experts say. For people stricken with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, coverage through the ACA could mean the difference between financial stability and bankruptcy that could cause lingering hardship long after the pandemic ends, industry experts say. (Stenson, 4/5)

Politico: How Trump Surprised His Own Team By Ruling Out Obamacare

As the coronavirus ran rampant and record jobless numbers piled up, the nation’s health insurers last week readied for a major announcement: The Trump administration was reopening Obamacare enrollment to millions of newly uninsured Americans. It was an announcement that never came. (Cancryn, Cook and Luthi, 4/3)

Kaiser Health News: As Coronavirus Spreads, Workers Could Lean On ACA Coverage Protection

Concerns about health care during the coronavirus pandemic are raising the profile of the federal Affordable Care Act, which can help those who have lost their jobs with an option to get insurance. Julie Rovner, Kaiser Health News’ chief Washington correspondent, talked to WBUR’s “Here & Now” host Jeremy Hobson on Friday about efforts to get the federal government to let people have a special enrollment period for coverage plans sold on the ACA marketplaces, as well as the effect massive job layoffs will have on Medicaid. (4/3)

WBUR: Medicare For All Coronavirus Patients? But Who Exactly Qualifies?

Millions of people who have lost their jobs in recent weeks also face the prospect of losing health coverage. Democrats have called on the Trump administration to open a special enrollment period for those people to sign up for health coverage under Obamacare. Instead, Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar said health care providers will be reimbursed for COVID-19 care "at Medicare rates," and they will be forbidden from billing patients for services directly on top of that. (Charles, 4/3)

