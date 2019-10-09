First Teenager’s Death From Vaping-Related Illness Drives Home Officials’ Warnings: ‘You Are Playing With Your Life’

The Bronx teenager was the youngest of the nearly 20 victims who have died from a vaping-related lung illness. “This vaping is a public health crisis. It is affecting our young people,” said New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. In other news on vaping: teens talk with first lady Melania Trump about their experiences; Los Angeles mulls a ban on e-cigarettes; Montana issues a temporary ban; and more.

The New York Times: Bronx Teenager’s Death Is The Youngest Vaping Fatality In U.S.

A 17-year-old Bronx boy whose death was disclosed by New York State officials on Tuesday is the first teenager in the United States to die of a vaping-related illness, according to federal and state data. The teenager died on Friday after being hospitalized twice in September with a vaping-related illness, becoming the state’s first fatality from the mysterious lung disease, according to state health officials. (Shanahan and Paybarah, 10/8)

The Wall Street Journal: New York City’s First Vaping-Related Death Is A Bronx Teen

The health department is investigating the death and exploring the possibility that the person used both THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana, and nicotine products, the health department said. “This vaping is a public health crisis. It is affecting our young people,” Mr. Cuomo said Tuesday at an unrelated news conference. “Parents have to know, young people have to know, you are playing with your life when you play with this stuff.” (West, 10/8)

The Associated Press: Teens To Share Their Vaping Experiences With Melania Trump

Melania Trump will hear directly from teens and young adults about their experiences with electronic cigarettes and vaping. The White House says she has invited a group from the Truth Initiative to participate in a "listening session" Wednesday. It will be the second time this week that the first lady has highlighted e-cigarettes and vaping among youth. (Superville, 10/8)

Los Angeles Times: Los Angeles Could Ban All E-Cigarettes And Vaping Devices

Los Angeles officials are considering banning all e-cigarettes and vaping devices in the city, one of the most extreme proposals yet to curb a nationwide outbreak of lung illnesses linked to vaping. Amid reports that more than 1,000 people have been diagnosed with severe lung problems, politicians across the country have been pushing restrictions on e-cigarettes, which have soared in popularity among young people in recent years. (Karlamangla, 10/8)

The Wall Street Journal: Alibaba To Suspend Sales Of E-Cigarettes, Accessories To The U.S.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. said Wednesday that it will suspend sales of e-cigarettes and accessories to buyers in the U.S., following a rash of vaping-related pulmonary illnesses and several deaths in the country. The move aims to address U.S. concerns with underage e-cigarette usage and potential public-health issues related to such products, Alibaba said. (Wang, 10/8)

The Hill: Montana To Temporarily Ban E-Cigarette Sales

Montana is placing a temporary ban on the sale of e-cigarette flavors in the wake of rising youth vaping addictions and a vaping-related lung disease linked to at least 18 deaths nationwide. Gov. Steve Bullock (D), who is also a 2020 presidential candidate, said the ban will take effect Oct. 22, and will last for four months to give officials time to fully investigate the cause of the disease. (Weixel, 10/8)

USA Today: Amid Vaping Deaths: Montana Bans Flavored E-Cigarettes For 120 Days

The ban will go into effect Oct. 22 and the 120 days is the maximum time allowed by law. The state is to implement emergency administrative rules to temporarily prohibit the sale of flavored e-cigarettes. Bullock said there are 1,080 confirmed cases of pulmonary illness nationwide, including two in Montana, and 21 deaths related to e-cigarette use are in 48 states and one U.S. territory. More than half the cases are patients under 25. (Drake, 10/8)

PBS NewsHour: Is A Vaping-Linked Lung Illness A Public Health Crisis? That Depends On Who You Ask

In a complex world surrounded by seemingly endless risks, why should one, like vaping e-cigarettes, become a problem that attracts so much national attention from health officials, politicians and the press? No single answer satisfies that question, says Kasisomayajula Viswanath, a health communications expert and professor at the Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health. (Santhanam, 10/8)

