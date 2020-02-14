Florida Aims To Increase Regulation Over Vape Shops

The American Cancer Society, the American Heart Association and the American Lung Association oppose Florida's new legislation, saying it's not enough to solve the issue. Vaping news comes out of Oregon, as well.

Health News Florida: Amid Teen Vaping 'Epidemic,' Florida House Seeks To Regulate Sales

Vape shops would have to be permitted and regulated by the state, under a House effort to combat an “epidemic” of electronic-cigarette use by teens. Under the proposal, the Department of Business and Professional Regulation, which oversees sales of tobacco products, would also have authority over retail establishments that sell e-cigarettes and other vape products. Vape shops in Florida currently are unregulated. (Kam, 2/13)

Health News Florida: FDA Prioritizes New Enforcement Policy To Keep Kids Away From E-Cigarettes

The Trump administration recently passed a law making it illegal to sell tobacco products, including e-cigarettes to anyone under 21. Health News Florida's Daylina Miller spoke recently with Mitch Zeller, the director of the Food and Drug Administration’s Center for Tobacco Products, about plans to prioritize enforcement against e-cigarettes that appeal to kids. (Miller, 2/13)

The Oregonian: Oregon Flavored Vape Ban Proposal Dies

Flavored nicotine vape products dodged another bullet after Oregon lawmakers killed a proposal to ban them. Sen. Laurie Monnes Anderson, who championed the bill, said the priority is now to create a program to license all nicotine retailers. (Zarkhin, 2/13)

