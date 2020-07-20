Florida Cases Continue To Surge Including In The Villages Among Retirees
COVID news from Florida, California, Alabama, Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina, Nevada, Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Wisconsin, Ohio and Louisiana.
The New York Times:
‘If It’s Here, It’s Here’: America’s Retirees Confront The Virus In Florida
For months, many of the residents at one of America’s biggest retirement communities went about their lives as if the coronavirus barely existed. They played bridge. They held dances. They went to house parties in souped-up golf carts that looked like miniature Jaguars and Rolls-Royces. And for months they appeared to have avoided the worst of the pandemic. ... But now as cases spike across Florida, the virus appears to have caught up with the residents of the Villages. (De Freytas-Tamura, 7/20)
Reuters:
Florida Coronavirus Cases Surge For Fifth Day As Trump Pledges Outbreak Will Be Under Control
Florida reported over 12,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, the fifth day in a row the state has announced over 10,000 new infections, even as President Donald Trump pledged that “it’s going to be under control.” The virus has claimed over 140,000 U.S. lives since the pandemic started, and Florida, California, and other Southern and Western states shatter records every day. Texas reported 7,300 new cases on Sunday after five straight days of new infections exceeding 10,000. (Chiacu and Shumaker, 7/19)
AP:
Oklahoma Reports Increase Of 209 In Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Another 209 people have tested positive in Oklahoma for the coronavirus, state health officials reported on Sunday. The total number of confirmed cases has reached 25,265, the State Department of Health reported. No new deaths were reported on Sunday. The number of people who have died from COVID-19 in Oklahoma remains at 451. (7/19)
AP:
New Mexico Charting Surge In Coronavirus Around Albuquerque
State health officials are charting a recent surge in coronavirus cases in the Albuquerque area as New Mexico nears 17,000 reported cases of the COVID-19 illness. The Albuquerque Journal reported Sunday the number of infections tallied by the New Mexico Department of Health nearly doubled from mid-June to mid-July in Bernalillo County, including the state’s most urban area. That compared with a 60% increase statewide over the same period. (7/19)
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel:
Wisconsin Coronavirus: 880 New Cases; Growth Spreads Across Age Groups
It's not just 20-somethings: New cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin are increasingly being found across all age groups as the state surpassed 40,000 total cases Friday. The Department of Health Services reported 880 new positive test results Friday — about 6.6% of more than 13,000 new tests — and two more deaths caused by COVID-19. Cases to date now total 40,507, and deaths 833. (Piper and Mollica, 7/17)
The Hill:
Ohio Governor Warns State 'Could Become Florida'
Gov. Mike DeWine (R) warned on Sunday that Ohio “could become Florida” as COVID-19 cases surged to new highs in the state. The governor told NBC’s “Meet the Press” that his state is at a “crucial stage” as Ohio is “headed in the wrong direction” toward Florida’s status as a U.S. epicenter of the pandemic. (Coleman, 7/19)
New Orleans Times-Picayune:
Louisiana Hospitals Are Under Strain As Coronavirus Cases Surge: 'Who Can Come To Help?'
The largest hospital in Louisiana, Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, is down to a single available intensive care bed in a troubling sign of the shortage of health care resources accompanying the second surge of coronavirus patients. (Adelson, Woodruff and Myers, 7/17)