Florida GOP-Led Laws Target Gender Studies, Trans School Kids, Educators
Florida legislators have proposed new laws that would force teachers to use students' birth-assigned pronouns, ban college gender studies majors, and widen a ban on teaching children about gender and sexuality, The Washington Post says.
The Washington Post:
Florida Bills Would Ban Gender Studies, Limit Trans Pronouns, Erode Tenure
Florida legislators have proposed a spate of new laws that would reshape K-12 and higher education in the state, from requiring teachers to use pronouns matching children’s sex as assigned at birth to establishing a universal school choice voucher program. The half-dozen bills, filed by a cast of GOP state representatives and senators, come shortly before the launch of Florida’s legislative session Tuesday. Other proposals in the mix include eliminating college majors in gender studies, nixing diversity efforts at universities and job protections for tenured faculty, strengthening parents’ ability to veto K-12 class materials and extending a ban on teaching about gender and sexuality — from third grade up to eighth grade. (Natanson, Rozsa and Svrluga, 3/5)
The Washington Post:
In Calif. Speech That Draws Protests, DeSantis Stokes Fight Over Pandemic
As he moves toward entering the 2024 presidential race, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis made a pilgrimage to the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library on Sunday, where the Republican accused leaders in blue states such as California of being “lockdown politicians” and charged that the nation’s coronavirus crisis created “a great test in governing philosophies.” (Reston, 3/5)
In other news about transgender health care —
Wyoming Public Radio:
Despite Two Attempts To Outlaw It, Gender-Affirming Care Will Remain Legal In Wyoming
Lawmakers brought two bills this session aimed at outlawing gender-affirming care for trans youth. Both of those bills died in the House. Sen. Charles Scott (R-Casper) filed a bill that would have made it a felony to provide trans youth with gender-affirming care like surgery or even just hormone blockers. The bill garnered fierce debate in the Senate Labor Committee, but ultimately sailed through the Senate, passing out of that chamber with a 22-9 vote. But that's as far as it got. Like a lot of bills this session, Scott's bill died when it failed to get introduced in the House of Representatives. (Victor, 3/3)
AP:
How Common Is Transgender Treatment Regret, Detransitioning?
In updated treatment guidelines issued last year, the World Professional Association for Transgender Health said evidence of later regret is scant, but that patients should be told about the possibility during psychological counseling. Dutch research from several years ago found no evidence of regret in transgender adults who had comprehensive psychological evaluations in childhood before undergoing puberty blockers and hormone treatment. (Tanner, 3/5)
The 19th:
Family Support Has Major Impact On Black Trans Kids’ Mental Health, Survey Shows
Family support can make a significant difference for Black trans youth as they face mounting stress and discrimination, according to a new report from the Trevor Project. Even if parents are unsure of where to start, or how to talk to their kids about gender identity, longtime advocates and mental health providers suggest that simple ways to show acceptance can have a profound impact. (Rummler, 3/3)
Axios:
What Is The State Of Gender-Affirming Care In America
Individual states have started enacting bans on gender-affirming care for trans youth in 2023, and more than 100 anti-trans health care bills have been introduced in state legislatures so far, according to data from the American Civil Liberties Union. Most of these bills look to bar access to care — mainly surgery, hormone therapy and puberty blockers — for minors who seek to have their gender identity supported. However, some states are targeting people under 21. (Gonzalez, 3/3)