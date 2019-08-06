Following Cries Of ‘Do Something,’ Ohio Governor To Lay Out Proposal On Gun Violence

Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) said anything was on the table but that any changes must be consistent with the Second Amendment and must be able to pass the Republican-dominated legislature -- which could be a tall order. Republican state lawmakers previously opposed former Gov. John Kasich's attempt to pass a red flag law.

The Associated Press: Ohio Governor Set To Talk Policy In Wake Of Mass Shootings

Facing pressure to take action after the latest mass shooting in the U.S., Ohio's Republican governor plans to outline his proposals designed to deal with gun violence and mental health. Gov. Mike DeWine said he'll discuss those ideas in detail on Tuesday, a little more than a day after hundreds of people chanted "Do something!" while he spoke at a vigil for nine people killed in Dayton over the weekend by a gunman with an AR-15 style gun. (Seewer, 8/6)

Cleveland Plain Dealer: After Dayton Mass Shooting, DeWine Open To Changing Gun Laws: Capitol Letter

“In the wake of Sunday morning’s mass shooting in Dayton that killed nine, Gov. Mike DeWine said “everything’s on the table” when it comes to discussing gun-policy changes – including expanded background checks,” writes cleveland.com’s Jeremy Pelzer. DeWine, however, said any changes must be consistent with the Second Amendment and must be able to pass the Republican-dominated legislature, which could be a tall order. (Hancock, 8/5)

NPR: 'Do Something!': Calls For Action After Mass Shootings In El Paso And Dayton

DeWine was also sharply criticized on Twitter, where he said that he and his wife, Fran, were "absolutely heartbroken over the horrible attack" and offered prayers to victims and their families of the Dayton attack, which happened less than 24 hours after a mass shooting in El Paso, Texas. That sentiment was met with a sharp retort. (Chappell and Gonzales, 8/5)

Columbus Dispatch: DeWine To Unveil Gun, Mental Health Proposals In Wake Of Dayton Massacre

DeWine has been talking for months with Republican legislative leaders about a “red flag” law to remove guns, under court order, from a person found to be dangerous, but no bill has surfaced. President Donald Trump called Monday for the implementation of “red flag” laws. Senate President Larry Obhof, R-Medina, told The Dispatch on Monday afternoon that the Senate has “talked numerous times with the governor about a ‘red flag’ provision and what that could look like. ... It’s an issue we can look at and might be able to work through.” (Wehrman and Ludlow, 8/5)

Cincinnati Enquirer: Dayton Shooting: Ohio Gov. DeWine Pitches Gun, Mental Health Changes. Do They Have A Chance?

GOP lawmakers who control the Ohio House and Senate opposed former Gov. John Kasich's attempt to pass a red flag law, saying his version would violate Ohioans' rights. Any proposal needs to be constitutional and needs to be effective for lawmakers to support it, Ohio Senate GOP spokesman John Fortney said. DeWine could address background checks on more gun sales. That wouldn't be new ground for DeWine, who voted for background checks on all sales at gun shows while in Congress. (Balmert, 8/5)

Columbus Dispatch: Gun Groups Pan Regulations That Could Surface After Dayton Shooting

Ohio Gun Owners Executive Director Chris Dorr used the shooting in Dayton, and the potential threat of regulation that would follow, as a fund-raising tool, saying in an email to members that “anti-gun activists are dancing in their blood and using this tragedy to hammer gun control into law right here in Ohio.” The e-mail asked for contributions ranging from $10 to $500. (Rouan, 8/5)

Meanwhile, in Texas —

Austin Statesman: More Mental Health Training, Funding Advised After Deadly Austin Police Shooting

Members of the Austin Public Safety Commission on Monday unanimously approved a set of recommendations aimed at bolstering the ability of first responders to react to mental health cases with more positive outcomes. The recommendations touched on funding for mental health professionals and expansions of mental health programs at Austin-Travis County EMS and the Austin Police Department. (Wilson, 8/5)

Texas Tribune: In Honor Of El Paso Victims, Dozens Line Up To Donate Blood At Texas Capitol

More than 110 people stood in line outside the Texas Capitol on Monday to donate blood to honor victims of the recent mass shooting in El Paso. On Saturday, a gunman opened fire in a Walmart in El Paso, killing 22 and injuring dozens more. Less than 24 hours later in Dayton, Ohio, another gunman killed nine people in the city's entertainment district. (Korte, 8/5)

