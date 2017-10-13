Following Through On Months Of Threats, Trump To ‘Immediately’ End Insurer Subsidies

The move to end the subsidies, which help low-income consumers afford coverage, is likely to cause upheaval in the health law's marketplace.

The New York Times: Trump To Scrap Critical Health Care Subsidies, Hitting Obamacare Again

President Trump will scrap subsidies to health insurance companies that help pay out-of-pocket costs of low-income people, the White House said late Thursday. His plans were disclosed hours after the president ordered potentially sweeping changes in the nation’s insurance system, including sales of cheaper policies with fewer benefits and fewer protections for consumers. The twin hits to the Affordable Care Act could unravel President Barack Obama’s signature domestic achievement, sending insurance premiums soaring and insurance companies fleeing from the health law’s online marketplaces. (Pear, Haberman and Abelson, 10/12)

The Associated Press: Trump To Issue Stop-Payment Order On Health Care Subsidies

The Department of Health and Human Services made the announcement in a statement late Thursday. "We will discontinue these payments immediately," said acting HHS Secretary Eric Hargan and Medicare administrator Seema Verma. In a separate statement, the White House said the government cannot legally continue to pay the so-called cost-sharing subsidies because they lack a formal authorization by Congress. However, the administration had been making the payments from month to month, even as Trump threated to cut them off to force Democrats to negotiate over health care. (10/13)

The Wall Street Journal: Trump To End Subsidies To Health Insurers

“We believe that the last Administration overstepped the legal boundaries drawn by our Constitution,” acting HHS Secretary Eric Hargan and Seema Verma, administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, said in a joint statement. “Congress has not appropriated money for [the payments], and we will discontinue these payments immediately.” (Armour, 10/13)

Politico: Trump Will Scrap Critical Obamacare Subsidy

The subsidies, which are worth an estimated $7 billion this year and are paid out in monthly installments, may stop almost immediately since Congress hasn’t appropriated funding for the program. (Dawsey and Demko, 10/12)

NPR: Trump Administration To End Obamacare Subsidies For The Poor

The decision ends speculation about whether the Trump administration would continue making the monthly payments to insurers. That money particularly helps people earning between 100 percent and 250 percent of the poverty level pay for the insurance and health care they get through the exchanges set up by the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare. (Kurtzleben and Neuman, 10/12)

Reuters: Trump Nails Obamacare With Decision To Cut Off Billions In Subsidies

The decision is the most dramatic action Trump has taken yet to weaken the Affordable Care Act, President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law, which extended insurance to 20 million Americans. The move drew swift condemnation from Democrats and threats from state attorneys general in New York and California to file lawsuits. (10/13)

The Washington Post: Trump To End Key ACA Subsidies, A Move That Will Threaten The Law’s Marketplaces

Trump has threatened for months to stop the payments, which go to insurers that are required by the law to help eligible consumers afford their deductibles and other out-of-pocket expenses. But he held off while other administration officials warned him such a move would cause an implosion of the ACA marketplaces that could be blamed on Republicans, according to two individuals briefed on the decision. (Goldstein and Eilperin, 10/13)

The Hill: Dems Rip Trump's 'Spiteful' Decision To End Key ObamaCare Payments

Democratic leaders blasted the administration on Thursday night over President Trump's decision to end key payments to insurers offering ObamaCare coverage, calling the move "spiteful." “Sadly, instead of working to lower health costs for Americans, it seems President Trump will singlehandedly hike Americans’ health premiums," Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said in a joint statement. (Byrnes, 10/12)

The Hill: New York, California Threaten To Sue Over Health-Care Subsidies

Attorneys general from California and New York say they are prepared to sue the Trump administration to protect health-care subsides that the White House said would be cut off. New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman (D) said in a statement that hundreds of thousands of New York families rely on ObamaCare's subsidies for their health care. (Savransky, 10/12)

Los Angeles Times: Trump Plans To Halt Subsidies To Health Insurers, Further Undermining Obamacare

“This shocking action is several steps beyond the sabotage of our health system, but more the equivalent of Trump swinging a baseball bat wildly in a china shop,” said Anthony Wright, head of Health Access California. “This decision is deliberately destructive and destabilizing for the coverage of millions of Americans.” (Levey, 10/12)

Modern Healthcare: Executive Order Seeks To Weaken ACA Insurance Rules, Another Would End Cost-Sharing Payments

But many insurance leaders, state regulators and policy experts fear that Trump's order, depending on how it's implemented by federal agencies, could drive up premiums and make coverage less available in the regulated individual market, which helps people who need comprehensive benefits. That's because healthier customers likely would move into the cheaper, leaner plans, prompting insurers to raise rates for more comprehensive plans or exit the market entirely. (Meyer, 10/12)

Bloomberg: Trump Threatens Obamacare Chaos As He Cuts Off Insurer Subsidy

President Donald Trump’s administration took its most drastic step yet to roll back the Affordable Care Act on Thursday evening, cutting off a subsidy to insurers just hours after issuing an executive order designed to draw people away from the health law’s coverage markets. The moves -- which critics call deliberate attempts to sabotage the law -- come just weeks before Americans will be able to start signing up for coverage for 2018. They follow other steps the Trump administration has taken, such as slashing advertising and outreach budgets meant to get people to sign up, as well as planning outages of the website where people can enroll. (Tracer, 10/12)

CQ: Trump To Stop Paying Cost-Sharing Subsidies

The administration will stop reimbursing health insurers for the 2010 health care law’s controversial cost-sharing reduction payments, the White House said Thursday night. "Based on guidance from the Department of Justice, the Department of Health and Human Services has concluded that there is no appropriation for cost-sharing reduction payments to insurance companies under Obamacare," the White House Office of the Press Secretary said in a statement. "In light of this analysis, the Government cannot lawfully make the cost-sharing reduction payments." (McIntire, 10/12)

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Trump Moves To End Insurance Subsidies For Low Income Americans Under Obama Health Law

Hours after President Donald Trump unveiled a series of executive actions that could force changes in the Obama health law, the White House announced late Thursday night that it would end the practice of making government “cost-sharing reduction” payments to health insurance companies, which help pay the insurance premiums of low income Americans who get health coverage through the Obamacare exchanges. (Dupree, 10/12)

The Hill: Trump Administration Hints At Enforcing ObamaCare Mandate

The Trump administration is hinting that it will continue to enforce the ObamaCare mandate requiring Americans to have health insurance coverage. An administration document obtained by The Hill that accompanies an executive order signed by President Trump Thursday states that "only Congress can change the law" when it comes to the mandate. (Sullivan, 10/12)

